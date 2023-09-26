Pokemon TCG Classic sets are being scalped and they’re not even available yet

Pokemon TCG Classic was recently made available for pre-order leading up to its November launch, and it’s already being scalped on eBay for absurd prices.

Announced earlier in 2023, the Pokemon TCG Classic set brings back some of the most iconic cards from the game’s history like the highly valued shadowless Charizard from Base Set.

It was put up for pre-order in mid-September when The Pokemon Company revealed the mid-November 2023 launch date, and the product quickly sold out.

Some buyers are trying to flip their pre-orders for absurd amounts of money on eBay, with some going as high as $1,000.

Pokemon TCG Classic is already being scalped on eBay

Not long after pre-order for the $400 Pokemon TCG Classic set sold out, they began popping up on eBay from people trying to make money from their purchase.

If you go to search the box on eBay and sort by sold listings, you’ll see that they’ve been sold anywhere from $499.99 and all the way up to $999.99. The latter even charges $61.65 for shipping the product.

The wild thing about the prices they’re selling for is that nobody even has the product yet.

This isn’t the first time a highly sought after Pokemon TCG product was scalped on eBay without having the actual cards in hand, either.

Back in August 2022, The Pokemon Company gave out codes for a Special Delivery Charizard card. In order to get the physical card, however, you had to make an order on The Pokemon Center’s website, and it had to be at least $20 worth of items.

That didn’t keep people from scalping the codes, however, as some of them reached as high as $130 on eBay. Nowadays, though, the card sells for just $37.62 on TCG Player.