Pokemon TCG fan shows off “amazing” new foil effect for Shining Fates cards

Shiny cards are about to get a whole new style, and Pokemon fans are already going wild for the Pokemon TCG: Shining Fates Ex gold foil cards doing the rounds online.

Every Pokemon TCG release brings a new slew of chase cards for eager fans to fawn over, normally either a fancy Charizard or powerful and rare Secret Rare cards such as Mew VStar and similar gorgeous pulls. However, an upcoming set is poised to offer something entirely new.

The upcoming Pokemon TCG: Shining Treasures Ex is about to launch in Japan, and some fans are already getting their hands on the set. Among the many new cards currently being shared, are a new type of Shiny card, featuring an interesting style of gold foil.

Fans share Pokemon TCG Shining Fates Ex gold foil cards online

The Pokemon Company

Website Pokebeach recently shared a new look on Twitter, as one fan showed off a new Chi-Yu Secret Rare card and the embossed effect on the new release. While the Pokemon TCG is no stranger to fancy cards, this detailed finish is gorgeous, and any cards featuring this effect are sure to be some of the most anticipated pulls.

One fan known as @blights_trinity comments saying “OK I REALLY want one of these now,” while another called @Scorbunns adds “welp that’s my chase card from this set!” as well.

The Pokemon TCG Shining Fates Ex set release date is approaching fast, and fans in the West can look forward to the companion release known as Pokemon TCG: Paldean Fates. While the sets won’t be exactly the same, as always many of the original cards will be translated and released on Western shores.

While Western fans still have a while to wait before these cards make it to market, if you’re eager to grab some great new pulls, be sure to check out our guide to the Best Pokemon Black Friday deals you can still buy.