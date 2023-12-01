Pokemon TCG collector spends hundreds on ‘nostalgic’ Booster Pack

A Pokemon TCG collector managed to find a vintage, 1st Edition Gym Heroes booster pack and spent hundreds of dollars for the nostalgia trip.

For many Pokemon fans who grew up alongside the brand, collecting the trading cards was almost an inevitability.

In 2023, many of the older Pokemon TCG packs that fans grew up with now sell for hundreds of dollars, making it very hard to collect many of the older sets.

However, that didn’t stop one collector from purchasing a 1st Edition Gym Heroes pack on the Whatnot marketplace for a nostalgia trip.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon TCG fan takes nostalgia trip with vintage Booster Pack

The TCG fan showed off their purchase through a post on the Pokemon TCG subreddit, where they said, “I opened a $240 pack of first edition gym heroes. Here’s how it went.”

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately for the collector, their haul didn’t contain many expensive or rare cards. Still, while none of the pulls were standouts, they’re all slightly more expensive than normal thanks to being 1st Edition.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While the pack didn’t really blow the community or the buyer away, many appreciated the fun trip down memory lane after seeing the pack and its contents.

Article continues after ad

“Back when holos of any variety were seen as rare, nostalgia rush,” said one fan, while another said, “Honestly for me, even if there wasn’t any hits I’d be so excited. I love old cards.”

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, the OP explained that they only spent about $20 of their own funds on the pack. “I was out of pocket maybe $20 shipping and tax included, so I was hyped to rip this pack. At least I got my moneys worth and got some cool vintage cards to boot.”

Article continues after ad

As such, some fans commented that it was worth opening the rare pack. “Eh for a free pack, it’s a great journey down the nostalgia road. $20 is worth the ride.”

While Pokemon TCG collecting certainly has ups and downs, it’s hard to beat the simple pleasure of opening rare packs.