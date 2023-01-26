Uri Geller apologizes to Pokemon TCG fans as Kadabra returns after 22 year lawsuit

Kadabra is officially returning to Pokemon TCG after 22 years with the ‘Pokemon Card 151’ set, coming in June 2023, as Uri Geller apologizes to fans and asks for forgiveness.

The exclusive story was broken by PokeBeach on January 26, who spoke to the man behind the lawsuit that stopped production of the Kadabra card.

The last print – shown below – was made in 2002, but an illusionist called Uri Geller sued The Pokemon Company over its design 22 years ago, claiming it was a likeness to his persona. On the Japanese card, the Pokemon is named “Yungerer,” which is a corruption of “Uri Geller.”

The Pokemon Card 151 set will include not just Kadabra but also Abra and Alakazam EX.

Speaking to PokeBeach, Geller said in a voice recording: “I’m pleased Pokemon fans are excited to see Kadabra return to the card game. I want to thank the Pokemon fans who reached out to me over the years, including the ones from PokeBeach, who kept contacting me.

“It was you and my granddaughters that got me to change my mind. Now we can all see Kadabra reunited with the original Pokemon in the card game this summer. I admit I was a fool. It was a devastating mistake for me to sue Pokemon. Forgive me.”

This story is developing and will be updated.