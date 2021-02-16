Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield players divided over huge ranked online battle changes

Published: 16/Feb/2021 13:06

by Alex Garton
Sword & Shield Online Battles
Game Freak

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Ranked Battle Series 9 ruleset has been announced, and there are a number of significant changes that have left the game’s community divided.

Battling against other players in Pokemon Sword & Shield is a huge part of the game for a lot of trainers. Therefore, changes to the ranked online battle ruleset can have a huge impact on the meta and which Pokemon players can use.

During Series 8, players are permitted to use one restricted Legendary Pokemon on their team. However, in a recent announcement, Game Freak has opted to revert the rule for the upcoming Series 9. This return to the Series 7 ruleset has divided the game’s community and left some players extremely disappointed.

Pokemon Sword & Shield
Game Freak
Pokemon Sword & Shield Ranked Series 9 is set to go live May 1, 2021.

Sword & Shield community divided over ranked online battle changes

As reported by Serebii, Game Freak has announced that the Series 9 ruleset will return to that of Series 7  and will not permit restricted Legendary Pokemon. Although these changes are still months away from being implemented, the news has certainly divided the Sword & Shield community.

In replies to both Serebii’s and Joe Merrick’s tweets on Twitter, players have voiced their opinion on Game Freak’s decision. Some trainers are over the moon that the current meta is being scrapped as they believe the Legendary Pokemon are overpowered.

“This is honestly great, I’m tired of people having Zacians on their team constantly… I shouldn’t have to lose my rank several times due to someone using a swords dance Zacian with max speed/defense.”

This sentiment was reiterated by another player who wrote: “Finally, I can play a match without getting blasted by a busted Legendary.”

Pokemon meta changes
Game Freak
Game Freak regularly changes the ruleset for ranked online battles.

Unfortunately, not everyone agrees that these changes are beneficial and argue the constant meta changes make the game boring and difficult to keep up with.

“It’s all going by too fast, not allowing us to develop or have fun, it’s like lightning rounds of series to see what sticks and quickly move on afterwards or whatever, it’s so annoying.”

Finding a balance between fun changes and a stable meta is an extremely difficult task for developers. It’s always going to be impossible to please everyone with any changes made to ranked online battles.

Luckily, players who enjoy using the Legendary Pokemon still have a few months left before the changes are implemented when Series 9 comes into play on May 1, 2021.

However, with Game Freak going back on forth on so many updates, who knows what to expect for Series 10.

Fortnite

Fortnite leak hints at WandaVision crossover skins coming soon

Published: 16/Feb/2021 12:50

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite WandaVision
Epic Games / Disney

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

A new leak has suggested that Fortnite could be about to get one of its biggest crossovers yet with a pair of WandaVision skins.

Fortnite is known for its epic crossovers, and Season 5 is no different. So far, we’ve seen the likes of God of War’s Kratos, DC’s The Flash, 80s movie icon Predator, and of course The Mandalorian make appearances on The Island.

Fans are always wondering who will be arriving next, and we may have just gotten a big clue, as many players are convinced that Marvel characters Vision and Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlett Witch) will join the likes of Iron Man and Storm in the game.

WandaVision
Disney+
Wanda Maximoff could be the next major Fortnite crossover.

Is WandaVision coming to Fortnite?

Following the Fortnite v15.40 patch update, two new hunter portals were discovered by leakers; One of them is referred to as Kepler, which will be a male skin, but the other, known as Skirmish, is expected to be a male and female set.

Players are already trying to figure out who they could be, and many believe the male and female duo could be Wanda and Vision from Disney+ series WandaVision. Why? Well, there are a few reasons.

According to leaker ShiinaBR, there are currently three encrypted skin and cosmetics sets with the codenames BikeCatch, ToneTrip, and AcutePanic. One of these will be the male/female pairing, and two in particular sound like they could fit WandaVision.

ToneTrip could be referring to the change in tone that takes place in every episode of WandaVision, as the show recreates sitcoms from different decades. AcutePanic, meanwhile, could be referring to the panic Wanda experiences as people slowly discover her mind-bending reality is fake.

Interestingly, the theme of Fortnite Season 5 is also very similar to WandaVision’s plot.

Wanda is using her powers to keep citizens of a town from escaping her perfect reality, while Agent Jonesy is bringing in the world’s best hunters to stop players escaping from The Island. Sounds like Wanda could definitely help with that…

Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite had a Marvel superhero theme, and Season 5 has featured appearances from Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster, so we’d expect more Marvel skins at some point.

We’ll have to wait and see whether they’ll be Wanda and Vision, but it’s certainly a possibility given previous crossovers and the hints from these recent leaks.

Some Fortnite players believe Vision will be arriving on The Island soon.

Following a lengthy break without any new Marvel Cinematic Universe content, WandaVision burst onto Disney+ this year and proceeded to win over both fans and critics, becoming one of the most-watched shows of the moment.

With the final episode expected to air on March 5, 2021, it would make sense to launch the crossover now as a final boost of publicity for both WandaVision and Fortnite.