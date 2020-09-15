Pokemon Sword & Shield artist gives popular Legendaries epic G-Max forms

A Pokemon Sword & Shield artist went viral after creating G-Max forms for Legendaries Kyogre, Groudon, and Rayquaza. The talented player brings the popular Ruby & Sapphire monsters to Gen VIII in the most epic way possible.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the debut of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo Switch release introduced players to the Dynamax feature, which transforms monsters into towering giants.

A skilled fan curious what Gen III Legendaries would look like in the new G-Max form shared their incredible concept. It's so good, it'll have fans pining for Sw/Sh to get them for real.

Weather trio Pokemon re-imagined in Sword & Shield

The Weather trio was first introduced in Gen III's Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald on the Game Boy Advance. The popular monsters were equipped with abilities that could change the weather in battle.

While Kyogre, Groudon, and Rayquaza were leaked to be coming to Sword & Shield in the upcoming Crown Tundra DLC, a talented artist re-imagined what they might look like in their G-Max forms.

Creator Tim 'kingofanime' King posted his incredible concepts on September 11 and quickly went viral. In the first picture, we see the Legendary monster Kyogre rising from a pit of lava.

King's Gen VIII take on Kyogre sees the ancient whale emerging from a spiraling tornado of water that also serves as its tail. The gigantic mammal would surely look breathtaking in the gigantic form.

Rounding out the trio, the artist also re-created the wildly popular dragon Rayquaza. The serpent-like creature hovers in the sky as its slithering body spirals beneath him in a cloud of smoke.

Although the Gen III Legendaries are rumored to be coming to Sword & Shield this Fall, it's unclear whether they will be getting their very own special G-Max forms. However if this artist concept is anything to go off of, it would surely be epic.

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, the eighth generation RPG is already the third highest-selling title in the entire Pokemon franchise. Proof that its addicting Gotta Catch 'Em All design has never been more popular.