Pokemon Sword & Shield player shows what Galarian Lugia could look like

A talented artist has brought popular Gen II Pokemon Lugia to Sword & Shield. The fan's incredible creation has given the Legendary monster an incredible Galarian form.

Pokemon entered its eighth generation with the debut of Sword & Shield in 2019. The latest mainline title in the long-running RPG franchise had fans exploring the Galar region for the first time, and introduced new mechanics such as Dynamaxing and Raids.

This Fall, the Gen VIII release will also get its second DLC 'The Crown Tundra', which will add 119 new and returning monsters to the game – reportedly including Lugia through the co-op mode. One player has shared a glimpse into what the Legendary character could look like in Galarian form.

Pokemon fan imagines Galarian Lugia

The Legendary bird first made its debut in Generation II's Gold & Silver, and has been a fan favorite for years. The Psychic/Flying-type even starred in the theatrical release Pokemon The Movie 2000.

Unfortunately, the monster was left out of Sword & Shield. While the character is reportedly being added to the Gen VIII title this Fall, skilled fan 'EliteRobo' has brought it to the Galar region early.

The artist posted their incredible concept on July 18. Not only could the creation pass off for being official, it does a really good job imagining what a Galarian version of Lugia could look like.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, EliteRobo also provided their epic Shiny take on the character, which fans pointed out looks like Shadow Lugia from the GameCube release XD: Gale of Darkness.

Despite only releasing in November, Sword & Shield is already on track to become the third fastest-selling game in the entire franchise. Proof that the series' addicting 'Gotta Catch 'Em All' design has never been more popular.

While the Gold & Silver character has been rumored to be included in The Crown Tundra, only time will tell if the beloved Legendary will fly again on the Nintendo Switch.