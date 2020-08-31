Pokemon Sword & Shield hints further at Dragonite coming to Crown Tundra

Wildly popular Pokemon Dragonite may soon be coming to Sword & Shield. A Pokedex entry added in the Isle of Armor DLC strongly hints that the beloved orange Dragon will be available in Gen VIII.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the arrival of Sword & Shield in 2019. The smash hit Nintendo Switch title introduced players to the Galar region for the very first time.

In June, the RPG got its first DLC The Isle of Armor, where dataminers discovered Dragonite in the Crown Tundra files. However a Pokedex entry added in the expansion seems to further confirm the character's return.

Dragonite confirmed for Pokemon Sword & Shield?

Unlike previous entries, Pokemon Sword & Shield opted out of a third game in favor of an Expansion Pass. In June, the Gen VIII title got the first of its two DLCs, The Isle of Armor.

The add-on brought players another Dex with over 211 new monsters to catch in Galar. However, a Pokedex entry for Kingdra hints further at Gen I favorite Dragonite being added in the future.

“With the arrival of a storm at sea, Pokemon will show itself on the surface. When a Kingdra and a Dragonite meet, a fierce battle ensues" the Isle of Armor Dex entry reads.

Interestingly, Game Freak has a history of connecting two or more Pokemon in the same game in a Pokedex entry. Kingra’s lore seems to heavily imply the orange Dragon will be coming to Galar in the future.

While dataminers in June already discovered the new Pokemon being added with Crown Tundra, it’s neat to see a hint in the actual game seemingly confirming the lovable orange Dragon.

Dragonite made its first appearance in the series debut games Red & Blue in 1996. The wildly popular monster has been a pivotal character in the franchise, including its anime adaptation. From the looks of it, Trainers will be able to catch the majestic creature this Fall.