Pokemon superfan wins Reddit with insane Charizard paper art

Terry Oh . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

A Reddit user has gone viral for their amazing Charizard paper art, dazzling the community. Pokemon fans want even more from the artist — and those dreams could be realized.

Reddit user ‘my_dog_can_dance’ managed to trend on the Pokemon subreddit for their amazing paper art, creating a retro Charizard paper model. The Pokemon fan’s art definitely does the immensely popular first generation starter pokemon justice.

As for the model itself, it has Charizard stand with its hands in the air, as if about to pounce for an attack. Charizard’s face points downwards, with its wings opened widely to ready for assault.

The process to create the Charizard model is quite extensive, requiring 3D sketches and planning prior to even handling the paper itself. Shown in the artist’s YouTube video, it seems they spend the majority of the time creating the 3D design.

From drawing up the design, resizing and rescaling, the artist puts an immense amount of detail into perfecting Charizard’s outline.

Thankfully for those wanting to create the artwork themselves, the artist actually uploaded the paper designs online for free. Though a big portion of the work has been mitigated, it still takes a lot of skill to effectively put the model together.

Pokemon fans couldn’t get enough, vocalizing their desire for other paper iterations of their favorite ‘mon. Users suggested Gengar would suit the look of the paper quite well, since Gengar is characterized by its sharp edges.

“Gengar is a great idea. I just might do him next,” they said. “High on my list are also Zapdos and Ho-oh.

“The wings on the charizard were surprisingly easy to build and I really want to do a flying pokemon.”

Ho-Oh and Zapdos models would look amazing in this style — perhaps they’ll be showcased mid flight utilizing a prop to stand them up.

We can’t wait to see what my_dog_can_dance has in store next.