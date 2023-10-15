Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer baffled after Medali Gym completely disappears
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer was left stunned after discovering the Treasure Eatery, which serves as the Medali Gym, had completely disappeared.
Despite Pokemon Scarlet & Violet on track to become the best-selling entries in the series, it’s still far and away the least technically sound mainline entry to date.
Especially at launch, the game was riddled with graphical and performance issues, as well as strange glitches ranging from harmless to frustrating.
Now, trainers have stumbled upon a bizarre glitch that caused an entire story and mechanically relevant building to disappear completely.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers’s Treasure Eatery vanishes
A Japanese Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer going by the username kiseragi_poke posted a brief clip on Twitter/X that showed the glitch in action.
In the video, the player character arrives at a Pokemon Center and then turns around to find a massive slab of concrete where the Treasure Eatery building should be standing.
The trainer hops on their Koraidon and is able to fully walk around the platform where the home of the Medali Gym challenge should be. All that’s left of the building is a floating door.
The Pokemon community found the strange glitch hilarious, with many fans riffing on how the encounter would have gone done in-universe.
“Larry’s finally retired? Good for him! Good for him,” said one fan, commenting on the fact that the Medali Gym Leader, Larry, acts unmotivated in his role as a Gym Leader and Elite Four member.
Larry's finally retired? Good for him! Good for him.— Taro 💜🥔 Late-night PNGtuber (@TaroPossumVT) October 15, 2023
Unfortunately, the OP confirmed that the Treasure Eatery was completely inaccessible, and provided proof that they couldn’t even walk through the floating door.
追記:ドアに突っ込んでみたら綺麗に通り抜けました— SEKI (@kiseragi_poke) October 15, 2023
※再起動かけたら元に戻りました pic.twitter.com/pj2FxvAJze
This meant that they could no longer change the Tera Type of their Pokemon, which is an incredibly important mechanic in Tera Raid Battles and competitive play.
With reports that the recent 2.0.2 patch has made the game far glitchier than normal, this could very well be a result of the recent update.