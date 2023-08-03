Pokemon Scarlet & Violet on brink of surpassing Sword & Shield’s sales

New quarterly financial reports from Nintendo confirm that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are on the brink of breaking some major sales milestones, including surpassing Sword & Shield.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been out for a little over eight months now and, despite a fairly rough launch plagued with bugs, the game has been fairly well received by fans.

With Pokemon’s wide-ranging appeal coupled with the Nintendo Switch’s incredibly strong user base, Scarlet & Violet have no doubt sold incredibly well since launch.

Now, fans know just how well the Generation 9 titles have sold thanks to Nintendo’s most recent quarterly financial reports — which have revealed Scarlet & Violet are on track to break some records.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet hit impressive sales milestone

According to Nintendo’s quarterly financial reports released on August 2, 2023, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have surpassed 22.66 million units sold.

Alongside Pokemon’s total sales figures, Nintendo reported that Pokemon Sword & Shield recently surpassed 25.92 million units sold — though whether this accounts for DLC is unknown.

This means that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are quickly on track to overtake the Gen 8 titles in just eight months of release. For context, Sword & Shield were released on November 15, 2019, which has given them which has given them nearly four years to reach the 25 million milestone.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are on track to overtake Sword & Shield’s lifetime sales in under a year.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are set to overtake more than just Gen 8. The Generation 9 games have nearly surpassed Gold & Silver’s lifetime sales of 23.73 million units.

Considering Gold & Silver are some of the most popular Pokemon titles ever released this is no small feat. However, Scarlet & Violet still have a way to go before they become the best-selling Pokemon titles ever released.

That crown still belongs to the original Pokemon Red & Blue, which is currently sitting at an impressive 31.37 million units sold. Despite Generation 9’s popularity, it will likely be quite a while before Scarlet & Violet reaches those same heights.