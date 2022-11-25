Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players think they’ve spotted teasers for major new Gen 10 feature

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

A Pokemon trainer on Twitter shared their speculation on what they believe to be a brand new feature in the future generation 10 installments.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released around a week ago and has since taken the world by storm. Its immense popularity broke Nintendo’s all-time record for most sales within the first three days of the game’s release and continues to make waves in the gaming community.

Even with millions of players actively playing the game, the community is still unlocking all there is to know about the new entries to the franchise, be it unique Pokemon interactions, different ways to play the game, or even random game-breaking bugs.

However, all of that hasn’t stopped players from looking ahead and theorizing what’s to come down the line. Thanks to some subtle additions in the new entry, players believe they have spotted a big plan for the future.

On November 25, Twitter user ‘Lewtwo’ shared a screenshot of what appears to be a social link function.

For those unaware, a social link in a video game is essentially friendship points. The more a player interacts with a certain NPC, the closer they grow to the player’s avatar. As the friendship grows, so too do the rewards and benefits the player receives.

The dialogue in the screenshot states “you became even closer with Nurse Miriam!”

There’s no known friendship or social link function in the current Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Though the game stated an increase in friendship, there are no rewards for doing so or even gauges to measure the relationship.

Because of the lack of a real social link in the game, the Twitter user believes the function is being tested, and will be implemented in generation 10.