Pokemon Scarlet & Violet glitch lets player hatch single Tandemaus

One of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s most polarizing creatures is the mouse duo Tandemaus, and now a player has managed to hatch a single form Tandemaus thanks to a glitch.

When Pokemon Scarlet & Violet took the franchise into its ninth generation, it added over 100 Pokemon to the National Pokedex. Among them were fan favorites such as Lechonk, Dachsbun, Smoliv, and more.

However, one of the most polarizing new Pokemon is Tandemaus and its evolution Maushold. This is yet another Pokemon that looks like it should be two separate Pokemon, similar to Exeggcute and Falinks. Yet it’s never seen on its own, and players have either loved Tandemaus or hated it.

Regardless, its evolution Maushold is one of the most sought-after Pokemon in Gen 9. More specifically, its family of three variant is one of the rarest Pokemon in the game, so players have been on the hunt, breeding hundreds of Mausholds just to get this variant. But one player has managed to get their hands on a single-form Tandemaus, which is likely rarer than the coveted Maushold.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet single-form Tandemaus

The single-form Tandmaus was captured by Reddit user memesaurus, who posted a photo of their find to the PokemonScarletViolet subreddit. The caption simply stated, “Today I hatched a single Maus.”

Accompanying the post was a screenshot from the moment the Pokemon hatched from its egg. Sure enough, the single Maus stood atop the white floatation device without its usual companion.

Some users questioned whether the post was real and asked for an explanation. OP stated, “It’s real! Just a weird visual glitch. Still showed up as a regular Tandemaus in my party.” They were also asked if the glitch persisted anywhere else, but OP responded, “Not as far as I could tell. Would’ve been super cool if it had, with all of the weird glitches this game has to offer!”

Memesaurus was referring to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s rather buggy launch that disappointed several players. From characters having their eyes pop out of their skulls to Pokemon appearing as giants, the distinct lack of polish was as silly as it was frustrating.

This glitch, however, had players wanting the small solo Maus to be a real Pokemon. They even came up with names for it, like Solimaus, Orphanmaus, or simply Maus. But it seems the glitch ended shortly after as the single Maus found its forever partner.