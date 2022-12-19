Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans mock “unforgiving” Cinderace Tera Raid event

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

A new Seven-Star Tera Raid for the Galar starter Cinderace has been announced, but fans aren’t so sure about the event following both the technical and difficulty problems with the Charizard Raids.

One of the major post-game mechanics for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is Tera Raid battles. Like the Dynamax and Gigantamax battles of Sword & Shield, players team up in groups of four to take on a particularly powerful wild opponent. However, there have been a few hiccups with the new mechanics.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Tera Raids come in difficulty options ranging from one to seven stars. The more stars the raid has, the more challenging it will be. Seven Star Raids, which are the equivalent of battling a maxed-out level 100 species, are currently only available through events.

There have already been several Tera Raid events, with one featuring a Seven-Star Charizard encounter. Unfortunately, the battles weren’t quite what players hoped, with many far too under-leveled to take the overpowered Kanto starter on, and others plagued by game-breaking bugs and glitches.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are mixed about Tera Raids

In a Twitter post for the event by Serebii.net, players were updated that the next Seven-Star raid will be Galar’s Cinderace. The events will take place from December 31 through January 1 as well as from January 13 through January 15, 2022.

However, instead of excitement, the comments on the post are filled with mixed responses. Some Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers are looking forward to bringing the Azumarill built for the Charizard Tera Raids out for another round of difficult fights. One player replies with “Azumarill is ready for the second time.” followed by an image from the anime of the Water/Fairy-type sipping a drink in a lounge chair.

However, many other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers aren’t so enthused. One player comments, “If I had a nickel for every time a 7-Star Raid event featured a Fire-type Pokémon that had a Tera type weak to Fairy, I’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice, right?” while another adds, “Why even bother? Casual players like me have no chance. I can’t even beat a 6-star raid even with level 100 Pokemon because of how unforgiving the timer is and the lag that makes the timer go down even faster while we can’t move.”

The mention of the frustrating timer mechanics and lag that can sometimes ruin matches is something many Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have been facing. While there hasn’t been an update yet about when these issues may be fixed, it could be a strong enough reason for many to skip the upcoming Seven-Star Tera Raid event.