Pokemon Scarlet and Violet competitive players grapple with a second major post-Home ban

Another Legendary in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been given a ban in competitive play.

Since the integration of Pokemon Home and the eased access to several Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the competitive community has needed to do some adjustments to grapple with a new metagame.

One well-known Legendary from the Galar region was hit earlier this week, as Regieleki received a ban from the competitive community.

Now, another powerful Pokemon originally found in Sword and Shield has now been given a serious hit.

The Pokemon Company (via IGN) Calyrex has been hit with a ban from competitive.

Calyrex-S hit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ubers format

Just days after Calyrex and Calyrex-Shadow were made available to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players via Home, it became apparent to the competitive community that the latter was just too overpowered for the Ubers — arguably the most inclusive tier of competitive Pokemon play — format.

In a shockingly quick move, Calyrex-S was given a ban in Ubers format play via a quickban. We should note, however, that this does not include Calyrex’s Ice form.

Competitive players are quite familiar with the power of Calyrex-S, a Legendary Pokemon introduced in the Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC.

Smogon called the Psychic/Ghost Pokemon “the most influential force” in the Sword and Shield Uber metagame, thanks to its great overall Sp. Atk and Speed stats, coupled with an overpowering Ghost-type Astral Barrage attack with 120 BP.

Bans are not uncommon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet competitive play. However, it is notable how many adjustments that the community has needed to make due to the inclusion of several new Legendaries via Pokemon Home.