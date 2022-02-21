Pokemon reveals game announcement plans for Pokemon Day: Sword & Shield, Go, more

The Pokemon Company has revealed its plans for Pokemon Day 2022. The Nintendo developer will make a handful of new game announcements for older titles – but will there be anything new?

Game Freak hosts the Pokemon Day event every February 27 to celebrate the series’ launch in 1996. The annual celebration is often used to make major game announcements.

The Pokemon Day 2022 schedule has been revealed and fans can expect news from Pokemon Go, Unite, and even Pokemon Sword & Shield.

Pokemon Day 2022 game announcements

In a blog post on February 21, the Nintendo developer announced that they will be making multiple game announcements across several days leading up to Pokemon Day.

Advertisement

Read More: Rarest Pokemon cards in Brilliant Stars TCG expansion



“Until “Pokémon Day” on February 27th (Sun), we will deliver news about various games and apps every day! Details will be announced on the special website and official Twitter, so don’t miss it!” a tweet from the Japaense twitter account read.

In a second image posted on social media, the company revealed that Pokemon Masters EX, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Cafe ReMix, Pokemon UNITE, P25 Music, and Pokemon Go will get new announcements as a part of the event.

Pokemon Day 2022 schedule

Pokemon Masters EX (February 21)

(February 21) Pokemon Sword and Shield (February 22)

(February 22) Pokemon Cafe ReMix (February 23)

(February 23) Pokemon UNITE (February 24)

(February 24) P25 Music (February 25)

(February 25) Pokemon GO (February 26)

(February 26) Pokemon Day event (Februrary 27)

Will Pokemon Day 2022 announce Gen 9?

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation that Gen 9 will be announced in 2022 at all. However, popular leaker Eclipse hinted that a new game announcement tied to the Pokemon VGC (Video Game Championships) may happen.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokemon Detective Pikachu 2 confirmed to still be in development



It’s also unclear whether Game Freak will announce anything on February 27 as they are releasing news each day in the week leading up. The official blog post did tease “a special event,” though what that could entail is anyone’s guess.

Interestingly, Pokemon Legends Arceus and Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl were absent from the schedule.