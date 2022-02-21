Pokemon leaker claims Gen 9 could be announced sooner than you’d think

A new leak claims that Pokemon Gen 9’s announcement is imminent. The rumor also reportedly reveals the release windows of Pokemon Legends Arceus’ expansion and Detective Pikachu 2.

With Pokemon Day 2022 on the horizon, rumors have begun to swirl online about what could potentially be announced at the annual celebration.

A new leak may have hinted that Pokemon Gen 9 will be revealed soon. The rumor also reportedly gives new details about Detective Pikachu 2 which was recently confirmed to still be in development.

Pokemon Gen 9 announced in 2022?

Speculation around a Pokemon Gen 9 announcement first gained traction after insider Eclipse made a post on social media about upcoming “major Pokemon news.”

“Some major upcoming news. Pokemon Legends Arceus Expansion will be available in the first half of the current year. Detective Pikachu 2 for Switch is coming this late April,” their tweet read.

Finally, Eclipse cryptically teased a new game. “New game announcement: We’ll be back PokemonVGC,” they said. Because the account mentioned the abbreviation for the Video Game Championships, this immediately had some believing it was Pokemon Gen 9.

Not everyone seemed to agree, though. Following the viral post by Eclipse, fellow leaks account Centro Leaks retweeted, “Please keep your expectations in check for Pokemon Day. I’m seeing some wild and unrealistic predictions.” Although it’s unclear if this was in response to the supposed leak.

Interestingly, other players believed that the rumor wasn’t about Pokemon Gen 9, but was instead about a new Stadium game. Since Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Legends Arceus both didn’t have competitive mode, VGC could be in reference to the classic N64 series which had ranked championships.

It should be stated to take any of this with a major grain of salt. Unless Game Freak themselves announce something, this is pure speculation. While Eclipse has had accurate leaks in the past, their tweet was also vague. Still, the idea of Detective Pikachu 2 in April and a Pokemon Legends Expansion in 2022 is enough to get any fan excited.