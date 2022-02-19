Best & rarest Pokemon cards in Brilliant Stars TCG expansion

Pokemon Brilliant Stars is the TCG’s latest Sword & Shield expansion. Here are the best and rarest cards in the Pokemon Trading Card Game release, including new Charizard and Arceus collectibles.

Following the release of Fusion Strike last year, the Pokemon Trading Card Game is gearing up to launch its first new set of 2022.

With the Pokemon Brilliant Stars expansion hitting stores in late February, we are going to take a look at the best and rarest cards.

After its debut in 2020, the Sword & Shield era of the TCG is releasing the new rare VSTAR variant with the launch of Pokemon Brilliant Stars.

The gorgeous new card’s feature series favorites such as Charizard, Shaymin, and even the star of Pokemon Legends itself, Arceus.

With over 170 cards in the set, below we list the best and rarest collectibles that players can look forward to hunting down for their collection.

Most valuable Brilliant Stars Pokemon cards

Galarian Moltres V

Type: Secret Rare

Secret Rare Pokemon Card #: 183 / 172

Galarian Zapdos V

Type: Secret Rare

Secret Rare Pokemon Card #: 182 / 172

Galarian Articuno V

Type: Secret Rare

Secret Rare Pokemon Card #: 181 / 172

Sylveon VMAX

Type: Trainer Gallery Holo rare VMAX

Trainer Gallery Holo rare VMAX Pokemon Card #: TG15 / TG30

Umbreon VMAX

Type: Trainer Gallery Holo rare VMAX

Trainer Gallery Holo rare VMAX Pokemon Card #: TG23 / TG30

Shaymin VSTAR

Type: Rainbow Rare

Rainbow Rare Pokemon Card #: 173/172

Charizard VSTAR

Type: Rainbow Rare

Rainbow Rare Pokemon Card #: 174/172

Arceus V Alt Art

Type: Ultra Rare

Ultra Rare Pokemon Card #: 166/172

Charizard V Alt Art

Type: Ultra Rare

Ultra Rare Pokemon Card #: 166/172

Arceus VSTAR Alt Art

Type: Secret Rare

Secret Rare Pokemon Card #: 184/172

Pokemon Brilliant Stars officially makes its debut on February 25, 2022.

The Sword & Shield expansion has four new VSTAR rares as well as a whopping 30 cards with special art in the Trainer Gallery subset.