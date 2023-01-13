Pokemon’s official TikTok accidentally uses explicit sound

The official Pokemon TikTok account appears to have accidentally used an explicit audio track in a video, before swiftly deleting it from their page.

Pokemon’s official TikTok page regularly posts cute videos of Pikachu and friends that match the brand’s family-friendly tone – but an unusual TikTok shared on January 13 was anything but family-friendly.

The video in question features actors in Pikachu and Lucario costumes dancing around and clapping their hands (or paws?) to the tune of the popular nursery rhyme If You’re Happy And You Know It.

Sounds harmless, right?

Well, the sound that’s featured in the TikTok isn’t quite how we remember the song from our school days, as this variation includes the lyrics “clap your motherf***ing hands” repeated multiple times.

The TikTok has now, unsurprisingly, been taken down. But nothing is gone forever on the internet, so the video has of course been screen recorded and shared across Twitter by several different accounts.

You can watch the TikTok below, but remember that it contains swear words before pressing play.

The sound has been doing the rounds on TikTok for a while now, but it’s not something we ever expected to hear in an official Pokemon video.

We can only assume this was an innocent mistake where the questionable lyrics simply weren’t picked up on by whoever shared the TikTok, but whatever the reason, it’s definitely a bizarre thing to watch!

In other Pokemon news, it was recently announced that the Nintendo Switch games Scarlet & Violet will be getting another update in February with “bug fixes” and added functionality.