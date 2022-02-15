Pokemon Legends Arceus player discovers secret easter egg decades in the making

A hidden Kanto easter egg in Pokemon Legends Arceus is blowing fans’ minds after it was discovered that Game Freak gave a nod to decades-old lore.

Although Pokemon Legends Arceus is a Diamond & Pearl origin story, Game Freak has used the Sinnoh title to tackle series lore.

One easter egg hidden in the RPG was decades in the making and was a nod to a Pokedex entry that was created in 2004.

In 2004’s FireRed and LeafGreen, the Pokedex entry for Raichu states that the Electric-type is so powerful that “it can reach even 100,000 volts. Careless contact can cause even an Indian elephant to faint.”

One player who caught a Raichu in Pokemon Legends Arceus realized that its Pokedex entry reveals that the Indian elephant was none other than Sword & Shield’s Copperajah who had not been created until 2019’s Sword & Shield.

“It can discharge bursts of electricity exceeding 100,000 volts— a single strike with that amount of power would incapacitate one of the Copperajah of my homeland,” the Hisui ‘dex entry reads.

Pokemon fans were blown away that Game Freak had connected a 2004 Pokedex entry to Sword & Shield and then completed lore in 2022’s Legends Arceus.

“Details like this make Pokemon games more enjoyable,” one player wrote. Another commenter exclaimed, “Game Freak put so much love into this game OMG.”

Interestingly the Dex entry for Raichu is written by Professor Laventon who also writes “the Copperajah of my homeland” which could mean the character is actually from the Galar region.

Regardless, it’s pretty cool to see Game Freak reach back to older titles from decades ago. In this instance, it’s even more impressive as they built the lore across Sword & Shield and then Legends.