Pokemon Scarlet & Violet revealed: Gen 9 is releasing in 2022

Game Freak has revealed Pokemon Gen 9 and it’s called Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The new title will be open-world like Pokemon Legends Arceus and was revealed during the Pokemon Day Presents conference.

Despite Pokemon Legends Arceus only having been released in January, Game Freak has revealed that the ninth generation will release at the end of 2022.

Titled Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the new RPG’s region is another sprawling open-world title. Here is everything we know about the wildly anticipated project including the new Starters.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet revealed

Game Freak surprised fans when they revealed Gen 9 during the February 27th Presents. While the Nintendo developer only gave us a teaser trailer, the clip revealed the game’s name and Starters.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will launch with a Grass-type Cat, a Fire-Type Crocodile, and a Water-Type Duck. The short video also gave us a look at the upcoming generation’s new engine which looks to borrow heavily from Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet reveal trailer

What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s release date?

At the time of writing, we have yet to be given a concrete release date. The trailer however confirmed that the ninth generation RPG will be releasing this year.

However, based on usual release cycles, we should expect the new game to drop on a Thursday in November 2022. If we had to guess November 11th or the 18th 2022.