Pokemon Go The Love Cup: Start time, eligible Pokemon & rules - Dexerto

The Love Cup event will be taking place in Pokemon GO to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, and players will certainly see a trend in the type of creatures that are eligible to participate.

Pokemon GO has started 2021 with a bang, hosting a range of events and Mega Bosses throughout the month of January. Despite this, it doesn’t look like Niantic has any plans to stop the momentum as they’ve already announced a very special event taking place in February.

Niantic has decided to celebrate Valentine’s month with a love-themed event that uses the associated colors of pink and red to add a gameplay twist for players. Without further ado, let’s check out everything we know about Pokemon GO’s The Love Cup.

Pokemon GO’s The Love Cup rules

Pokemon GO’s The Love Cup is a GO Battle event with a Valentine’s Day-inspired twist for players that aims to certainly shake-up the gameplay. Unlike normal battle events, players will not have the freedom to choose any of the Pokemon in their collection.

For The Love Cup, players will be limited to red and pink Pokemon with 1,500CP or less. It’s also worth noting that no Legendary or Mythical Pokemon will be eligible to participate in the event.

Read More: How to complete the Johto challenge in Pokemon GO

It’s fair to say The Love Cup is going to test the collection of every Pokemon GO trainer and potentially force them to use creatures that rarely get any attention in GO Battles. The full list of eligible Pokemon for the event can be found on the official website here. As the list of over 70 Pokemon is extremely long, here are just a few we picked from the list:

Charmander

Yanma

Scizor

Porygon

Jigglypuff

Corsola

Slowking

Exeggcute

When does The Love Cup start?

As Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, players won’t have to wait too long for The Love Cup to begin. Niantic has revealed the event will run between February 8 and February 15.

That gives players just over a week to collect as many pink and red Pokemon as possible in preparation for the event.

💞 Time to show us your love for battle in the limited-time Love Cup, starting February 8 at 1:00 p.m. PST! 💞 Only red or pink Pokémon with 1,500 CP or less will be able to participate in this #GOBattle League cup! Learn more: https://t.co/3ZhtkLLwiu pic.twitter.com/tYMvNsAcks — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 26, 2021

Hopefully, you’re now filled in on everything there is to know about Pokemon GO’s upcoming Valentine’s Day event.

Fingers crossed that Niantic continues to provide players with special events every single month as adding a twist to the standard challenges and gameplay is always exciting.