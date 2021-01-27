 Pokemon Go The Love Cup: Start time, eligible Pokemon & rules - Dexerto
Pokemon

Pokemon Go The Love Cup: Start time, eligible Pokemon & rules

Published: 27/Jan/2021 11:05 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 11:25

by Alex Garton
Pokemon GO Love Cup
Niantic

Pokemon Go

The Love Cup event will be taking place in Pokemon GO to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, and players will certainly see a trend in the type of creatures that are eligible to participate.

Pokemon GO has started 2021 with a bang, hosting a range of events and Mega Bosses throughout the month of January. Despite this, it doesn’t look like Niantic has any plans to stop the momentum as they’ve already announced a very special event taking place in February.

Niantic has decided to celebrate Valentine’s month with a love-themed event that uses the associated colors of pink and red to add a gameplay twist for players. Without further ado, let’s check out everything we know about Pokemon GO’s The Love Cup.

Pokemon GO Love Cup event
Niantic
Players will only be able to use pink and red Pokemon in The Love Cup event.

Pokemon GO’s The Love Cup rules

Pokemon GO’s The Love Cup is a GO Battle event with a Valentine’s Day-inspired twist for players that aims to certainly shake-up the gameplay. Unlike normal battle events, players will not have the freedom to choose any of the Pokemon in their collection.

For The Love Cup, players will be limited to red and pink Pokemon with 1,500CP or less. It’s also worth noting that no Legendary or Mythical Pokemon will be eligible to participate in the event.

It’s fair to say The Love Cup is going to test the collection of every Pokemon GO trainer and potentially force them to use creatures that rarely get any attention in GO Battles. The full list of eligible Pokemon for the event can be found on the official website here. As the list of over 70 Pokemon is extremely long, here are just a few we picked from the list:

  • Charmander
  • Yanma
  • Scizor
  • Porygon
  • Jigglypuff
  • Corsola
  • Slowking
  • Exeggcute
Pokemon GO valentine's day event
Niantic
Over 70 Pokemon are eligible to use in The Love Cup.

When does The Love Cup start?

As Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, players won’t have to wait too long for The Love Cup to begin. Niantic has revealed the event will run between February 8 and February 15.

That gives players just over a week to collect as many pink and red Pokemon as possible in preparation for the event.

Hopefully, you’re now filled in on everything there is to know about Pokemon GO’s upcoming Valentine’s Day event.

Fingers crossed that Niantic continues to provide players with special events every single month as adding a twist to the standard challenges and gameplay is always exciting.

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS’ “max damage” DMR is still OP after Warzone nerf

Published: 27/Jan/2021 10:32

by James Busby
NICKMERCS DMR
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)

Share

NICKMERCS Warzone Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes the DMR is still one of the best guns in Warzone. This loadout is bringing the best out of the gun since its nerf, with just a few minor tweaks. 

The DMR has been one of the most powerful guns to ever be released in Warzone. In fact, the gun proved so overpowered that it has been nerfed several times. Even after the recent recoil changes, the DMR is still one of the fastest killing guns in the entire game. While it may not be as potent as it was at the start of Season 1, it is still capable of pumping out some huge damage. 

The Tactical Rifle boasts a decent rate of fire, fantastic damage, and great accuracy. As a result, the majority of Warzone players still gravitate towards using the DMR. NICKMERCS is no stranger to the DMR’s dominance and it continues to be a staple pick for the Call of Duty streamer. 

NICKMERCS’ DMR Warzone loadout

DMR Warzone
Activision
Nick’s new DMR loadout is incredibly powerful.
  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
  • Barrel: 16.3” Titanium 
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip 
  • Ammunition: 30 Rnd Speed Mag 

Nick’s DMR loadout has changed quite significantly since the gun received its most recent nerf. The new attachments here are the Infantry Compensator and 16.3” Titanium barrel, which help to keep the DMR from slipping out of contention. 

The Infantry Compensator helps to minimize the DMR’s vertical recoil, enabling you to quickly fire rounds without having to ease off the trigger. Meanwhile, the 16.3” Titanium barrel and Field Agent Foregrip add to the gun’s rate of fire, while also serving to further decrease recoil. 

This allows you to quickly shoot down enemies without having to worry about recoil control. Simply lock onto your target and let the bullets fly. The fire rate is so fast that the nerfed headshot multiplier won’t make any difference to your kill times. 

Rounding things off at the bottom of the list is the Axial Arms 3x and 30 Rnd Speed Mag. The Axial Arms 3x is one of the cleanest Black Ops Cold War sights in the game, enabling you to easily kill targets across all engagement ranges. 

Meanwhile, the 30 Rnd Speed Mag gives you enough ammo to down multiple foes, while also reducing the DMR’s reload time. It’s certainly not hard to see why NICKMERCS easily secured a 20 kill game with this loadout, so give it a try for yourself if you want to get a competitive edge.