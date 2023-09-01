Pokemon Go trainers can’t actually carry two Master Balls despite new research

Pokemon Go players can only carry one Master Ball at a time despite the game offering a chance to earn a second one.

One of the most sought-after items in Pokemon has always been the Master Ball. Guaranteed to catch anything, players tend to save it for a rare catch.

Added into Pokemon Go back in July 2023, some trainers have been saving the rare ball in an attempt to stock up several at a time.

According to the Pokemon Go help center, however, you can only carry one Master Ball at a time, so trainers better find a use for their first one before finishing the newest research.

Pokemon Go trainers can only have one Master ball

In the Help Center section that lists the “Types of Items and their Effects,” there is a section referencing Poke Balls and how they work.

At the bottom of the first paragraph, it says: “The Master Ball is a very rare and special type of Poké Ball with a 100% catch rate. Note that you can only carry one Master Ball in your bag at a time.”

This means that before you can receive the Master Ball given by the latest Timed Investigation, you must use your existing ball if you haven’t already.

The latest research, Timed Investigation: Master Ball, offers a wide variety of rather hard tasks to complete in order to receive a Master Ball for the second time.

Many have expressed distaste in the quality of the tasks, as rural players will have issues completing the required amount of raids.

We’ve reached out to Niantic and will update this article should they make a comment. In the meantime, you can head over to our Pokemon Go section to check out more coverage.