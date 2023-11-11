Pokemon Go trainer devastated as Legendary Bird encounter comes at worst possible time

A Pokemon Go player managed to encounter one of their favorite Legendary Pokemon in the game only to realize they were missing a crucial item.

Encountering a Legendary Bird can be one of the most exciting moments for Pokemon Go players.

Unlike many Legendary Pokemon that can appear in raids, some can only be encountered in the wild after using the Daily Adventure Incense. But even then, they’re still an incredibly rare sight.

In the case of one unlucky trainer, a dream encounter with their favorite Legendary bird, Galarian Articuno, happened at the most devastating of times.

The player shared their unfortunate encounter with the Pokemon Go community on Reddit in a post titled, “Eight raids before my Master Ball.”

The attached in-game screenshot shows an image of an encounter with the Legendary Galarian Articuno. Unfortunately for the player, their excitement was short-lived, as the second screenshot shows that Articuno ran away.

The trainer commented, “It fled after 2 Golden Razz and 2 Ultra Balls… I must say they were terrible throws because I was pretty hyped. Still a bummer though. First Galarian Bird encounter for me.”

The encounter was particularly gut-wrenching because the trainer was only eight raids away from earning a Master Ball via the research quest.

The Master Ball research task is particularly challenging, especially for solo and rural players, considering the “brutal” requirement of winning 60 raids.

But upon completing the 60 raids and other tasks, such as 120 Excellent throws, players can snag a Master Ball and be better prepared for any encounter with a Legendary Pokemon.

The Master Ball guarantees a successful catch of any Pokemon, a dream for many trainers seeking to capture these elusive Legendary Birds.

And as you never know when a Galarian Articuno could appear, it’s best to always have one in the bag and ready to go.