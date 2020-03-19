Pokemon Go: How to filter through all your Pokemon - search terms

Pokemon Go search terms allow you to navigate and filter through all your Pokemon. Even nearly four years after the game released though, they remain surprisingly unknown to a lot of trainers. In this guide we share all of the important search strings that have become even more important since GO Battle League was introduced.

There are various names for the search bar that appears at the top of your Pokemon storage screen - search term, search box, search string and even filter box. Using it can allow you to filter your through your Pokemon in a lot of efficient and unknown ways.

Many trainers simply see the search bar as a place to type a Pokemon name and have it return a list of those Pokemon. The search bar can be used for so much more though, if you know those search strings.

Search strings

Those search strings seem to have flown under the radar within the Pokemon Go community. Every trainer at some point has thought, I really want to only show some specific Pokemon from my storage - and instead of being able to do so have manually filtered through. This is time consuming and often frustrating.

Here are some of those search strings. Once you know them, you'll wonder how you ever lived without them!

Pokemon name

The first one is the easiest and one trainers will inevitably be familiar with. Searching a Pokemon name will show you, you guessed it, every single of those species you have. So, if you search "Charizard" it will show you all the Charizard you have.

Sometimes, you may want to find all Pokemon from a particular evolution line. This isn't as obvious. It's still very easy to search for, though.

All you need to do is add a + to the search string. So, in this case, "+Charizard" will show you all the Pokemon you have from the Charmander evolution line - Charmander, Charmeleon and Charizard. The same results will show for "+Charmander" and "+Charmeleon" as well.

Keyword searches

There are various basic keyword search terms you can use, too. The following is a list you can use to filter by. The results they will yield are self-explanatory, so, for example, "legendary" will show you all of your legendary Pokemon.

The terms are as follows:

"Legendary": Shows all your legendary Pokemon

"Mythical": Shows all your mythical Pokemon

"Shiny": Shows all your shiny Pokemon

"Lucky": Shows all your lucky Pokemon

"Alola": Shows all your Alolan form Pokemon

"Shadow": Shows all your Shadow Pokemon

"Purified": Shows all your purified Pokemon

"Male": Shows all your male Pokemon

"Female": Shows all your female Pokemon

You can also search by type. For example, the term "Grass" will show you all your Pokemon that are a grass-type.

It won't just show pure grass-types and will include anything that is dual. So, Venusaur would show up in the results when searching "Grass" or "Poison".

Advanced searches

There are more complicated searches you can take advantage of, too. Not many Pokemon Go trainers know these and they'll definitely prove useful.

CP and HP

Firstly, you can filter Pokemon in your storage by CP and HP. A search of "CP1000" will return all Pokemon with a CP of 1000.

That one isn't particularly useful though, as it will exclude species close to the 1,000 CP mark. Instead, you should search for a range.

"CP2800-4000" will return all Pokemon of a CP value between 2,800 and 4,000 - a much more viable type of search. You can replace "CP" with "HP" to search by hit points instead.

GO Battle League is currently in its Great League phase, so you may want to see which Pokemon are your best options for this. With the CP limit being 1,500, you could search for "CP1300-1500".

Star rating

As part of the revamped appraisal system in Pokemon Go, individual species are now given star ratings in terms of their individual values (IVs). These range from 1 (the lowest) to 4. Using these star ratings is an excellent way to filter through which of your Pokemon have the best (and worst) IVs.

There's a clever little trick to search by them which can prove very useful when on a transfer spree. Searching "1*" will show you every Pokemon you have that has 1 star IVs, regardless of their CP. It should be noted that "4*" will show you only Pokemon with perfect IVs, so even a Pokemon with 44 out of 45 will come under "3*".

Move name and type

Finally, you can search by moves in the Pokemon Go search bar. Adding "@" to the start of the search string will you are performing a move based search.

If you want to find any of your Pokemon that have Solar Beam, for example, then searching "@Solar Beam" will show you all of your Pokemon with that as a move. Searching "@Grass" will show every Pokemon that has a grass-type move. This won't distinguish between fast and charge moves, however.

This is a great way to find which of your Pokemon may have a surprise type advantage. It can also be used to find weaknesses when taking on a Raid Boss.

Combining search terms

These search terms may not be enough for some of you more advanced Pokemon Go trainers. Some players have 1000s of Pokemon and therefore, filtering by one thing alone will still show a lot of Pokemon.

Fortunately, you can use two searches at once. If you add an "&" or "|" between them it will filter by both of them.

Following on from an above example, if we use search "@Grass AND: Venusaur" we'd get all Pokemon that have a grass-type move and are Venusaur.

The same can be done for an 'or' function. Instead of searching for parameters where both of them must be met, you'll be searching for either of them to be. Using ",", ";" or ":" will act as an 'or' function.

And there you have it, you can now filter your Pokemon in a multitude of ways, which will making sorting and finding the ones you want much easier!