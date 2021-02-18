Logo
Pokemon Go Pokemon Day Raid: date & time, Legendary bird trio, forget Frustration TM

Published: 18/Feb/2021 23:32

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Moltres, Articuno,and Zapdos in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go is celebrating the series’ 25th anniversary with a special Pokemon Day Raid. The event will feature Legendary Bird trio Moltres, Articuno, Zapdos, and more. Here is everything you need to know.

Niantic surprised the Go community when they revealed that the mobile title will also celebrate Pokemon Day 2021 with a special Raid event featuring Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos.

The 25th anniversary celebration will not only feature Kanto’s bird Trio, but Team Rocket’s Leader Giovanni will also appear with a new Shadow Legendary. Here is everything we know.

Screenshot of Pokemon 25th anniversary logo.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Day 2021 will celebrate the series 25th anniversary.

Go Pokemon Day Raid date & time

While Pokemon Day officially kicks off on February 27 with a digital concert featuring Post Malone, Go is hosting its own celebration a day later on Sunday February 28 from 11:00AM to 2:00PM local time.

According to Niantic, the special Kanto-themed Raid is meant to close out the Pokemon Day weekend festivities. So fans looking forward to the celebrating the franchise’s milestone will have one final event to conclude everything.

The three-hour celebration will not only give players a chance to catch Gen I’s Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos in their rare Shiny form, but they will also be able to TM away Frustration from any Shadow Pokemon they have. Trainers will not want to miss out on this.

Screenshot of Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Shadow Pokemon can finally remove Frustration during the Pokemon Day raid event.

Go Pokemon Day Raid features

  • 5-star Raids: Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos.
  • Team Rocket Special Research: Giovanni will appear with a new Shadow Legendary.
  • Special Bundle:  The box can be picked up in the store and features three Remote Raid Passes.
  • Five free Remote Passes: Trainers can earn these by spinning PokeStops or Gyms during the event.
  • Forget Frustration: Players can use a Charged TM to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokemon.
  • Boosted Spawn Rates: Team Rocket Grunts at PokeStops and Balloons.
Screenshot of Giovanni with Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Giovanni returns during the three-hour event with a new Shadow Legendary.

While not everyone may be thrilled with Gen I’s Legendary bird trio raids, the event will also finally allow Trainers to remove the pesky Frustration move that has been plaguing their Shadow ‘mon.

Players will also not want to miss out on finding Giovanni, as the Team Rocket Leader will now have a new Shadow Legendary – which we are sure will be insanely powerful.

Respawn responds to Apex Legends bug causing all skins & unlocks to disappear

Published: 18/Feb/2021 23:31

by Alan Bernal
apex legends loba skins bug
Respawn Entertainment

Reports have been filing in of a bug in Apex Legends that’s been clearing some people’s accounts from all cosmetics and unlocks they’ve earned. Respawn is investigating the claims.

With Season 8: Mayhem in full-swing, players are dropping into the Apex Games to unlock the troves of new skins and content that came with the updated Battle Pass. In the midst of the season, Respawn are seeing that some ‘rare’ cases leave people without unlocks in their inventory.

Director of Community and Communications at Respawn, Ryan K. Rigney, said that there were some people who have been reporting losses in their inventory.

While this is a troublesome event, Rigney explained that people shouldn’t be concerned, however, since how few players the bug is actually affecting.

“Seeing scattered reports about a rare issue causing players to lose all their cosmetics/unlocks in Apex,” Rigney said of the glitch. “Team is looking into it, will report back when we know more.”

As for people hesitant to log in, the comms director made it a point to say that a minimal amount of players are actually experiencing the issue as the studio turns its attention on how to solve the problem.

“Only seeing a few players affected out of millions. Either way, we’ll figure it out,” Rigney said. This isn’t a widespread issue, but Respawn hopes to find a meaningful solution soon.

This comes on the heels of another that had to do with Anniversary Collection Event heirloom pack “unintentionally resetting the ‘counter’ that guarantees you get heirloom shards every 500 packs.”

In 24 hours, the company was able to confirm a fix and restoration of items for the items that were affected, with Respawn taking about another day to clean up the “last few edge cases caused by a related bug.”

Players that are now dealing with their inventories being cleaned out of cosmetics and unlocks will hope that the devs can similarly clear this issue up as quickly as it did the last time.

Stay tuned to Dexerto and the @TitanFallBlog page to get the latest updates as Respawn investigates the current claims.