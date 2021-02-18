Pokemon Go Pokemon Day Raid: date & time, Legendary bird trio, forget Frustration TM

Pokemon Go is celebrating the series’ 25th anniversary with a special Pokemon Day Raid. The event will feature Legendary Bird trio Moltres, Articuno, Zapdos, and more. Here is everything you need to know.

Niantic surprised the Go community when they revealed that the mobile title will also celebrate Pokemon Day 2021 with a special Raid event featuring Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos.

The 25th anniversary celebration will not only feature Kanto’s bird Trio, but Team Rocket’s Leader Giovanni will also appear with a new Shadow Legendary. Here is everything we know.

Go Pokemon Day Raid date & time

While Pokemon Day officially kicks off on February 27 with a digital concert featuring Post Malone, Go is hosting its own celebration a day later on Sunday February 28 from 11:00AM to 2:00PM local time.

According to Niantic, the special Kanto-themed Raid is meant to close out the Pokemon Day weekend festivities. So fans looking forward to the celebrating the franchise’s milestone will have one final event to conclude everything.

Read More: Pokemon Go players claim Shiny Pokemon are disappearing



The three-hour celebration will not only give players a chance to catch Gen I’s Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos in their rare Shiny form, but they will also be able to TM away Frustration from any Shadow Pokemon they have. Trainers will not want to miss out on this.

Go Pokemon Day Raid features

5-star Raids: Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos.

Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos. Team Rocket Special Research: Giovanni will appear with a new Shadow Legendary.

Giovanni will appear with a new Shadow Legendary. Special Bundle: The box can be picked up in the store and features three Remote Raid Passes.

The box can be picked up in the store and features three Remote Raid Passes. Five free Remote Passes: Trainers can earn these by spinning PokeStops or Gyms during the event.

Trainers can earn these by spinning PokeStops or Gyms during the event. Forget Frustration: Players can use a Charged TM to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokemon.

Players can use a Charged TM to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokemon. Boosted Spawn Rates: Team Rocket Grunts at PokeStops and Balloons.

While not everyone may be thrilled with Gen I’s Legendary bird trio raids, the event will also finally allow Trainers to remove the pesky Frustration move that has been plaguing their Shadow ‘mon.

Players will also not want to miss out on finding Giovanni, as the Team Rocket Leader will now have a new Shadow Legendary – which we are sure will be insanely powerful.