Pokemon Go players outraged after “bug” resets Valentine’s Day Challenge tasks

Published: 18/Feb/2021 21:03

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of sad Eevee in Pokemon Lets Go Pikachu.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go players were left devastated after a supposed “bug” reset their Valentine’s Day Challenge which took them days of work to complete. 

Niantic celebrated Valentine’s Day 2021 with an epic Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go. Similar to past region celebrations, players had only a handful of days to catch and complete a list of ‘mon to get special rewards.

Hours before the limited-time contest was set to conclude however, reports began to pop up from Trainers claiming their entire list reset. The new “bug” has left them furious – but is it actually a glitch?

Pokemon Go Valentines Day promotional wallpaper featuring Musharna.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go had a Valentine’s Day 2021 Collection Challenge.

Pokemon Go players heartbroken over Valentines’s Day “bug”

The Valentine’s Day collection contest officially kicked off on February 14, and ended on the 18th. As it was winding down, however, some players began to report an unusual “bug.”

Over on the r/TheSilphRoad subreddit, Go Trainer ‘Ulfednyer’ claimed that their entire list vanished right as they were about to finish it.

“Help my Valentines Collection challenge reset itself. I logged on and I the Latios and I also did a other raids except for Umbreon and then it was all gone when logged on like 2 hours later,” the player explained.

Screenshot of Pokemon Go player claiming their Valentine's Day Challenge has reset.

The user was not alone, as others began to post similar experiences on social media. “Niantic Help! My Valentine’s collection challenge has been reset! I only had one to go. Now I’ve gotta collect all of them again!” another frustrated  player tweeted.

It’s unclear what the cause of the challenge reset actually is, or if it’s even a bug. Some players have argued it’s a result of “spoofing” or GPS-related issues. However, more reports have begun to roll in with fans claiming the supposed issue has impacted them while at home playing normally using Remote Raid Passes.

Unlike previous celebrations, the Valentine’s Day collection was noticeably more difficult, with players having to catch more characters. Some of the Pokemon also only showed up in Raids, meaning some Trainers impacted by the glitch had to pay. At the time of writing, Niantic has yet to comment.

Overwatch Feb 18 update buffs Winston & Reaper, nerfs Wrecking Ball: patch notes

Published: 18/Feb/2021 19:41

by Michael Gwilliam
Blizzard Entertainment

A new Overwatch patch has hit the live servers on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch bringing in a bunch of buffs to tanks and Reaper, but a sizable nerf to Wrecking Ball.

While Reaper may be a bit of a noob-stomper at lower ranks, that didn’t stop Blizzard from seemingly increasing the lethality of the Talon DPS. While his damage has dropped, his spread has been reduced.

This means that even though he does less damage, he can hit targets from afar, making him more dangerous at a range. Combined with his healing passive, this should make him a bigger threat than he was before.

Next up, despite concerns from players, Orisa’s Fortify buff is going through and it will now be removing the headshot critical damage when the ability is active.

Blizzard Entertainment
Orisa got a big Fortify buff.

Fortify is already super strong, causing Orisa to take 40% less damage while being immune to crowd control. With this change, however, she becomes an even more durable tank.

Without the headshot multiplier, it completely removes any incentive to aim for her head while Fortify is active, meaning all shots will deal 40% less damage.

Winston also got a nice buff to his heath, and with it, he should be able to survive longer against attacks from shotguns and other weapons.

Blizzard Entertainment
Winston buffs? It’s a miracle.

Finally, Hammond is seeing his knockback reduced by 25% which should make him way less of an annoyance to deal with when he’s spinning around an objective, such as the payload.

Full patch notes:

HERO UPDATES

Orisa

Fortify

  • Prevents critical headshot damage while effect is active

Developer Comments: This will make Fortify more reliable at preventing large bursts of incoming damage and make it more consistent as a defensive ability.

Reaper

Hellfire Shotguns

  • Spread reduced from 8 to 6
  • Damage per projectile reduced from 7 to 5.5

Developer Comments: Reaper’s shotguns have a high damage potential but require close range or large targets to fully utilize. We’re smoothing this out by extending the range at which he can consistently deal damage while lowering the maximum damage of each shot.

Winston

General

  • Base Armor/Health has been redistributed from 100/400 to 150/350

Developer Comments: With this change Winston will be slightly more resilient against shotguns, beams, and weapons with a high rate of fire.

Wrecking Ball

Grappling Claw

  • Knockback strength reduced 25%

Developer Comments: For how often it can occur, Wrecking Ball’s knockback is too strong. We’re reducing the distance it moves enemy players to bring it more in line with other low cooldown knockback abilities.

BUG FIXES

General

  • Fixed a bug that caused player ragdoll models to fall through the terrain when skipping the kill camera
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Bounty Hunter game mode to collapse too early

Maps

Junkertown

  • Fixed a bug that allowed Tracer to escape map geometry in a specific location