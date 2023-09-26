Pokemon Go players want major features added to game

Some Pokemon Go trainers want to see Niantic change the formula and add several new features to the mobile game.

Pokemon Go players have been vocal over the state of the mobile game in recent weeks and months.

Over the past few months, Go players have taken issue with several in-game features, including Shadow Raids and “ridiculous” bans from the Wayfarer app.

Now, some trainers have offered some solutions and new features that Niantic should look to implement.



Pokemon Go trainers look for more options from Niantic

On Reddit, one Pokemon Go trainer commented on the mobile game’s state and suggested several new features would improve the experience.

Among the requested new features for Pokemon Go from the trainer known as ‘Party-Independent-38’ included the option to make Lucky Trades or Best Friends once a day regardless of location, more ways to earn Coins aside from Gyms, chat options, and a minimum level requirement to join certain Raids.

Several players, in particular, replied that they, too, would like to see new ways to get Coins. One agreed with the original poster’s idea for one Coin per excellent throw but “cap it at 50 like they do for holding a Gym.”

Another wanted Niantic to return to the old way of collecting Coins in Gyms and give Pokemon Go players the option to receive 50 Coins a day rather than only being able to collect after the creature has been knocked out.

Others also added their own ideas on what new features they would like to see in Pokemon Go. One said that Niantic should add the option to trade evolution items. Another commented, “I just want a button to open all the presents at once.”

Getting back to the Coins, several Pokemon Go players noticed that Niantic has quietly increased prices for these items in the Shop in some countries.