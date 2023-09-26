Pokemon Go players furious after Niantic quietly change Pokecoin prices

Some eagle-eyed Pokemon Go players have spotted a quiet Pokecoin price increase, sparking fury among the community.

Sure, Pokemon Go is all about exploring the world around you, meeting new friends, and catching ’em all, but it’s still an extremely large game that needs to make money in order to provide players with new community days, events, and research tasks.

However, a quiet price increase in the in-game store has prompted outrage among players, with many now refusing to purchase anything from the game.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go players spot quiet Pokecoin price increase

Sharing their discovery on Reddit, one Pokemon Go user showed off a screenshot of the prince increase, stating how they “know it’s only 69c increase. But it’s almost doubled in price. I can’t afford to keep spending money on this game.”

Article continues after ad

The post was quickly filled with a frustrated community, but some found the price increase hadn’t hit their games yet, meaning this could be a regional increase. Although players from the UK, New Zealand, and Australia have reported an increase.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Along with discovering who this will be affecting, many voiced their frustrations stating how they “would only buy the $1 coin bundles cause it was marginally cheaper.” They went on to explain how they are “officially done spending a dime on this game” with the prices always going up.

Others agreed with the previous statement, stating how Niantic was “distancing me from the game now” and how the decision has prompted people to refuse to buy any more coins.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite the frustration, one user offered a reason regarding Niantic’s decision: “I guess not many people were buying coins anymore so they have to up the price to scrape as much money as they can out of the players.” While this is purely speculation, others suspected that the price change was made to fit more with the Dollar conversion rate.

Regardless of the reason, fans are not happy to see prices increasing in the popular game, turning heads before the upcoming community day and future events.