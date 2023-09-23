Pokemon Go fans slam Niantic after confusing Shadow Raid rotation info

Pokemon Go fans have slammed Niantic’s “poor communication” surrounding September 2023’s Shadow Zapdos Raids.

Pokemon Go offers a host of different Raids for players to tackle, such as the recently introduced Shadow Raids that really put trainers to the test.

Like other raids, Shadow Raid bosses rotate out on a fairly regular basis, meaning fans only have a certain amount of time to take on bosses before they switch out for another.

However, some trainers have taken issue with September 2023’s Shadow Zapdos raid, with many saying Niantic’s “poor communication” surrounding its rotation.

Pokemon Go fans unhappy with Shadow Zapdos Raid communication

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit highlighted Niantic’s confusing communication in a thread titled, “Original announcement implied Shadow Zapdos would be around for the season “Adventures Abound”, and not just September.”

The OP took screenshots of the announcement and highlighted the wording used, where Niantic stated, “Also Shadow Zapdos will swoop into five-star Shadow Raids during Adventures Abound.”

The fan explained, “I have nothing against monthly Shadow rotations… But this reeks of incredibly poor communication– in fact, it even seems like Niantic changed their plans retroactively.”

Other members of the community agreed, and speculated why Zapdos was only sticking around for the month of September. “Clearly they originally planned to do three months rotations. They probably changed their minds and then forgot they had put this out there.”

One fan noted that the blurb for Shadow Articuno, who was in rotation for three months, has the same wording as Shadow Zapdos.

“It’s pretty much 1:1 to Zapdos. A decent number of people assumed Articuno would leave after the first month only to stick around for the whole season. Now, with the same wording, it’s only around for a month instead.”

Still, some defended the situation despite being annoyed. “I’m frustrated by this, but with them not explicitly stating dates/timeframes, it doesn’t surprise me that they’d do this…”

While the wording of the post doesn’t cement a timeframe for Shadow Zapdos, it seems clear many trainers would like the Legendary Bird to stick around for a little bit longer.