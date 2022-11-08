Pokemon Go players think Gold PokeStops could finally solve big problem 

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Pokemon Go players in rural areas don’t have the same experience as those in the inner cities, with limited PokeStop and Gym opportunities. However, this simple change using Gold PokeStops might be the answer.

Gold PokeStops work in a very similar way to the originals, though they are different in color and offer slightly different things in the way of rewards.

They were added in November, following the Dratini Classic Community Day event, as a way to build hype towards Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s ghost-type coin Pokemon, Gimmighoul, shaking up gameplay in the process.

That said, Pokemon Go players think if they stayed around for a lot longer than planned, it could solve an age-old issue in the mobile game.

Pokemon Go players want Gold PokeStops to stay

The Reddit post, from user BH0517_, says that Niantic should consider making them a permanent piece of the Pokemon Go puzzle.

They said: “For starters, I am a level 50 player who lives in a semi-rural suburban area.

“Having played avidly since launch, I can confidently say that no feature has made me more excited to explore different areas of my local community (since the release of team rocket grunts back in 2019), than the very recent addition of Gold PokeStops and their accompanying mysterious coin items.

“I would love to see Gold PokeStops become a regular feature in the game. Not only would this drive exploration and connect to Niantic’s vision for the game, but this feature may prove to be extremely beneficial for rural players (who now have increased spawns in many areas but often lack the Pokeballs to catch them).”

What are Gold PokeStops in Pokemon Go?

Niantic Gold PokeStops have been tremendously popular since they were added – allowing players to collect up to 100 coins.

For those who aren’t aware, Gold PokeStops give out mysterious gold coins when spun, as well as the usual rewards such as items and Field Research.

Because they are more lucrative than ordinary stops, people are often traveling to ones a little further than their usual walking routes in Pokemon Go.

The Redditor’s post focused on three major considerations – rarity, rotation, and Rocket Stops – claiming tweaks to each of those three would make the permanent inclusion of Gold PokeStops a guaranteed win.

They concluded: “Gold PokeStops need to stay. Implementing them as rare PokeStops with frequent rotations and a unique niche/incentive for all players would drive exploration and may help to solve one of the rural player complaints we’re all tired of hearing.”

Whether or not this is something Niantic would consider doing in the future remains to be seen, but it will certainly be food for thought amongst trainers in the community.