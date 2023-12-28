Pokemon Go players slam this Pokemon’s shiny as a “massive fail”

A recent Pokemon Go event is shining a light on one Pokemon, and Pokemon Go fans are in unison describing the Shiny version of the creature as a huge disappointment.

Most Pokemon fans will agree that Shiny Pokemon are cool. It’s a rare version of the little critters, with a different color and some sparkly little stars when you throw it into battle. Yeah, they’re pretty awesome.

Sadly, much like the main selection of Pokemon, some Shiny versions are better than others – especially with some seeming eerily similar to their original color. Shiny Gengar, why are you the way you are?

Well, many Pokemon Go fans are joining together to berate one particular Pokemon’s shiny, especially as it’s an evolution of a Pokemon with a fantastic Shiny. Plus, the recent Pokemon Go Winter Holiday event focused on the creature with a brand new costume.

Pokemon Go fans disappointed with Shiny costume Golduck

Reddit user Razno has taken to the platform to share their sadness, after catching a Shiny Psyduck wearing a Christmas hat from the Pokemon Go Winter Holiday event.

While Shiny Psyduck has a fun blue hue that’s miles apart from its regular yellow look, Shiny Golduck is sadly a similar shade of blue as the original design. It’s made all the more infuriating by its name Golduck, a wasted opportunity to make the Shiny a gold or yellow color.

Fans backed up the original post in the comments, with one person adding, “This is exactly why I never evolved my shiny Psyduck.” Likewise, another comment says, “I wish it was yellow or ya know GOLDuck.”

Other comments shared some advice for any prospective Shiny hunters, with one person contributing with, “gotta check the shinies before evolving, learned that the hard way too.” Then, another comment expands on this, saying “I won’t evolve my shiny Ponyta for the same reason.”

There are plenty of missed opportunities when it comes to Shiny Pokemon and their designs, though in the case of many newer Pokemon, there is a logic to the choice.

Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge have all caught the ire of Pokemon fans thanks to their minimal changes. Only the Pokemon’s eye changes color and that’s because the Pokemon is inside the suit of armor, so it’s the only element that could change.

Still, Shiny Psyduck is adorable, blue, and a big change from the original. If you’re lucky enough to pick up a Shiny Psyduck with the cute new Christmas hat, maybe just let him stay as a Psyduck.