Pokemon Go players share “essential” tricks for toughest level challenge

Pokemon Go puts some tough restrictions on leveling up, but there’s one trick for getting past the frustrating requirement at level 47.

As you continue to level up in Pokemon Go, you’ll eventually hit level 40, where you’ll need to hit specific challenges to rise through the ranks until you hit level 50. These challenges can be extremely taxing, such as hitting 999 Excellent Throws or collecting 35 Platinum Medals.

Fortunately, Pokemon Go has a massive player base that communicates tips and tricks to each other regularly. You can use certain strategies to soften the journey from Level 41-50, though it will still be a difficult task.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Level 47 has some annoying challenges, including ‘Win 30 raids using a team of all unique Pokémon species’ and ‘Win a three-star raid using only Pokémon with 1500 CP or less’. There is one that stands out amongst the others, but players have come up with a tactic for finishing it quickly.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go players suggest using Meltan Mystery Boxes to beat Level 47 challenge

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has asked for advice on how to complete the ‘Power Up 3 Pokemon to their max CP’ challenge. This requires you to farm lots of Candies of a certain type or burn through Rare Candy, making it a pain in the neck to finish. Fortunately, there is a solution.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Use the Mystery Box to get infinite Meltan,” one user wrote, “It’s technically a mythical so you get bonus XL on all catches. In a single box you can get over 200 XL so it only takes two uses to get enough to max it.”

You can acquire a Mystery Box in Pokemon Go by sending a Pokemon to Pokemon Home. You can trade another Pokemon to receive another Mystery Box a few days later. Once you open the Mystery Box, it will cause Meltan to mass spawn in the area for an hour.

Article continues after ad

Catch as many Meltan as possible within the time limit and mass-transfer to claim their Candy. Do this until you have enough to max out its CP. The Level 47 challenge doesn’t require three different Pokemon types, so you can do this with three Meltan. It helps to nab a few Mystery Boxes for this purpose.

Article continues after ad

The high-level Pokemon Go leveling challenges can be a nightmare, but at least Meltan can help you nail one of them. You have to mess about with Pokemon Home, but at least it’s easier than relying on meeting one type of Pokemon in the wild.