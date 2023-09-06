Pokemon Go player’s level 50 journey ends with incredibly lucky reward

One lucky Pokemon Go player earned a special surprise after grinding their way to Level 50.

In Pokemon Go, reaching Level 50 is the pinnacle of a trainer’s journey. It’s a level that only the most dedicated and skilled trainers will ever see, a testament to what can be years of catching Pokemon, completing special tasks, and battling in gyms.

After the grueling journey to Level 50, players are presented with a special free research, a nod from Niantic to the dedication and hard work it took to get there. While the rewards are always special, this player’s luck truly stood out.

Taking to Reddit, the lucky player shared their reward in a post titled: “I guess finishing the Lvl 50 research was worth it.” The accompanying screenshot revealed a shiny Mewtwo, one of the most coveted Pokemon in the game.

The player explained, “Finally trudged through it and finished it today. Took so long because I REALLY didn’t want to do the Pokémon Go league lol. Just finished it and got this beauty. Can’t complain.”

While reaching Level 50 is a significant achievement, being rewarded with a shiny Mewtwo is not guaranteed. As one fellow trainer commented, “Tbh, people who make it to Level 50 deserve shiny Mewtwo at the end of the research.” Another added, “For real! I’ve been playing casually since 2016 and am still only level 36.”

It’s been almost three years since Niantic raised the level cap from 40 to 50. While many celebrated the new challenge, others criticized the leveling-up process, calling it frustrating and tedious. Some even opted out of leveling up, finding the battles “boring.”

Reaching Level 50 is such a monumental achievement that even Niantic has recognized and celebrated players who’ve made it to the top.

Although many players have now reached the Level 50 milestone, few have been as lucky as this Reddit user.