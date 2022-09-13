Pokemon Go players roast Niantic after continued late announcements

The community calls out Niantic for the company’s late announcement of Kartana and Celesteela, which caused a good portion of the world to have a late start to farm the exclusive pokemon. A similar instance occurred during the Deoxys raid event.

Pokemon Go has recently started its celebration for the “Test Your Mettle” event, which runs from September 13 to September 27. The event debuts two new Ultra Beast Pokemon: Celesteela and Kartana. These two spawn in different areas of the world, with Celesteela available in the southern hemisphere and Kartana available in the northern hemisphere.

As for either of the debuts, the developers only offered announcements accommodating the US time. But as many know, the US isn’t the entire Pokemon Go player base. Players are located all over the world, the US time zone-centered announcement gives many players a late start to the party.

A Pokemon Go player on twitter calls Niantic out: “Players found out using Campfire’s map before this was officially announced.” They’re referring to a third party application used for player socializing.

The Campfire app has a built in map, where players found Kartana spawning at a specific location. Since most wild pokemon are randomly spawned, this signified a special event. Upon closer observation, it’s clear Kartana is a raid boss battle — revealing to the players the pokemon’s debut and associated event prior to Pokemon Go making the announcement themselves.

A similar instance occurred prior to this event, where Deoxys players lost precious time to farm the raid boss. These events are limited time, and since Pokemon Go requires optimal times to properly raid with players, the poorly timed events is rather troublesome.

It’s unclear if this issue will ever be address.