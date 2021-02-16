Bizarre Pokemon Go bug makes Raid bosses run away after first ball

Pokemon Go players are furious over a new Raid bug that has monsters running away after a single Pokeball is thrown. The bizarre glitch even impacts Shiny Pokemon.
Since its debut in 2017, Raid Battles in Pokemon Go have been a major reason why players continue to return to the hit mobile title. The epic feature connects fans around the world as they tackle monsters and Legendaries.
Multiple reports on February 15 claim that the popular online mode is being broken by a game-breaking bug. Trainers have had instances where Shiny Pokemon are running from encounters before they even have a chance to catch it.
Pokemon Go reportedly has awful Raid bug
Go players around the world connect together in Raid Battles with the hopes of catching the powerful Pokemon or Legendary that they have brought down. Though, what if even after winning, the ‘mon instantly runs away?
According to multiple online posts, that is what has been happening to some. A thread on the r/TheSilphRoad subreddit kicked off the discussion after a fan uploaded a video of their tragic post-Raid encounter.
Go player ‘Grimmgoddess22′ shared a video of a Shiny Latios running away after they threw a single Poke Ball at it. In the clip, a red error message flashes across the screen that states “The Pokemon couldn’t be found (25)”. Even worse, after the user clicks back into the encounter, the Legendary runs away again – permanently.
Bug when catching. Anyone else having this issue? from TheSilphRoad
While there has been Raid battle bugs similar to this one in the past, many players began to report also running into the glitch. “I had the exact same error today,” a user replied. Another fan wrote, “I had this problem doing a Heatran raid. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get any rewards or the Heatran.” One player even had a friend who suffered the issue multiple times: “This happened to my partner last 2 nights in a row.”
According to players, they were using remote Raid passes while at home, which rules out it being a speed ban or GPS issue which are the usual reasons behind these types of errors. Unfortunately, fans were not able to get a second chance to catch the ‘mon that fled.
There has been no official explanation for the cause of the bug at the time of writing. Trainers left empty-handed have contacted Niantic’s customer support, but so far have only been given back the pass that was used. Which is better than nothing.