Pokemon

Bizarre Pokemon Go bug makes Raid bosses run away after first ball

Published: 16/Feb/2021 1:55

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Go protagonist next to Shiny Latios error in Pokemon Go raid.
Game Freak / Niantic

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players are furious over a new Raid bug that has monsters running away after a single Pokeball is thrown. The bizarre glitch even impacts Shiny Pokemon.

Since its debut in 2017, Raid Battles in Pokemon Go have been a major reason why players continue to return to the hit mobile title. The epic feature connects fans around the world as they tackle monsters and Legendaries.

Multiple reports on February 15 claim that the popular online mode is being broken by a game-breaking bug. Trainers have had instances where Shiny Pokemon are running from encounters before they even have a chance to catch it.

Screenshot of Shiny Latios in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Go players trying to catch Shiny Latios have been encountering a nasty Raid bug.

Pokemon Go reportedly has awful Raid bug

Go players around the world connect together in Raid Battles with the hopes of catching the powerful Pokemon or Legendary that they have brought down. Though, what if even after winning, the ‘mon instantly runs away?

According to multiple online posts, that is what has been happening to some. A thread on the r/TheSilphRoad subreddit kicked off the discussion after a fan uploaded a video of their tragic post-Raid encounter.

Go player ‘Grimmgoddess22′ shared a video of a Shiny Latios running away after they threw a single Poke Ball at it. In the clip, a red error message flashes across the screen that states “The Pokemon couldn’t be found (25)”. Even worse, after the user clicks back into the encounter, the Legendary runs away again – permanently. 

Bug when catching. Anyone else having this issue? from TheSilphRoad

While there has been Raid battle bugs similar to this one in the past, many players began to report also running into the glitch. “I had the exact same error today,” a user replied. Another fan wrote, “I had this problem doing a Heatran raid. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get any rewards or the Heatran.” One player even had a friend who suffered the issue multiple times: “This happened to my partner last 2 nights in a row.”

Screenshot of Pokemon Go players describing raid bug.

According to players, they were using remote Raid passes while at home, which rules out it being a speed ban or GPS issue which are the usual reasons behind these types of errors. Unfortunately, fans were not able to get a second chance to catch the ‘mon that fled.

There has been no official explanation for the cause of the bug at the time of writing. Trainers left empty-handed have contacted Niantic’s customer support, but so far have only been given back the pass that was used. Which is better than nothing.

Fortnite

Fortnite update 15.40: early patch notes, downtime details

Published: 16/Feb/2021 1:51

by Isaac McIntyre
Fortnite characters battle in Air Royale LTM over update 15.40 patch notes.
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games has now confirmed the next Fortnite Season 5 update, patch 15.40, is all set to arrive this week. Here’s all the juicy details, including patch notes, for the update already being dubbed “the most amazing thing ever.”

This patch has had an air of excitement around it since late last week, when Japanese content creator Urara leaked it would be “messy” and “the most amazing thing ever.” The YouTuber, who boasts over a million followers, also tipped Feb. 16 as its upcoming release date — turns out, he was right on the money.

It looks like we’ll be seeing a rush of new content in 15.40 too.

Epic has teased an “unvaulted favorite” set to return alongside new Exotics, two new LTMs — including a popular returning Fortnite mode — and more. There’s also a bundle of bug fixes included in the update, as per usual.

Here’s everything we know about update 15.40, starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending patch downtime, and the February 16 patch notes.

Popular Fortnite game mode "Floor is Lava" is returning in the 15.40 update.
Epic Games
Popular Fortnite game mode “Floor is Lava” is returning in the 15.40 update.

When is the Fortnite v15.40 patch coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v15.40 update for Tuesday, February 16. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 10am BST, 8pm AEDT).

The upcoming Fortnite update may be a little bigger than usual, as Epic “removes unreleased assets and props being used in some Creative islands.” Once this clear-out is complete, the game file size should be reduced.

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v15.40 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 5 update.

Fortnite patch 15.40 early notes

New LTMs: Air Royale Airplane, Floor is Lava Volcano

Fortnite’s latest patch is set to bring back two of the most popular LTMs, “Floor is Lava Volcano” and “Air Royale Airplane.”

Floor is Lava Volcano was a huge hit when it was added a couple of years ago. The rules are simple. Lava gradually rises from the lowest parts of the map and players need to scurry around to secure themselves onto the high ground.

Air Royale Airplane was another popular mode that allows players to live their dream as a Top Gun pilot. It revolves around players fighting in planes, and if they come in contact with the ground, they’ll die instantly.

Become an ace pilot again in Fortnite's returning "Air Royale" playlist.
Epic Games
Become an ace pilot again in Fortnite’s returning “Air Royale” playlist.

Fortnite brings back “unvaulted favorite”

Epic has also teased the return of an “unvaulted favorite” set to return in patch v15.40. The Fortnite developers have yet to confirm what this weapon may be, but did suggest it would be a “blast” once it’s finally unleashed.

Considering the “blast” tease, the unvaulted gun could be the Proximity Grenade Launcher (last seen in v10.20) or even the Quad Launcher, which was bundled into the vault way back in v7.20 for being “really overpowered.”

If it’s a throwable or collectable, rather than a weapon, we may see the infamous Proximity Mines resurface in v15.40. Other options also include Remote Explosives, Air Strikes, Dynamite, and more.

Alongside the unvaulted “favorite,” Epic is also adding “more Exotics in stock for allies (and enemies)” to collect throughout the game.

These patch notes are being updated…

Epic has teased Fortnite players will "blast back" with new unvaulted fave.
Epic Games
Epic has teased Fortnite players will “blast back” with unvaulted fave in v15.40.

Fortnite 15.40 bug fixes

As usual, the Fortnite dev team will also ship a few bug fixes, as documented on the official Trello board. This patch only has a few solved issues, including for the battle royale, Save the World, and Creative mode.

Here is the full list of bug fixes coming in v15.40:

General

  • Total Bars appearing as “0” in a match.
  • Purple XP Coins disappearing when driven through (without granting XP).
  • Matchmaking doesn’t start if unreadied player leaves early.

Creative Mode

  • Phone Booths do not respect island settings when players change Outfits.

Save the World

  • Mythic Lead Survivor portraits appear only as silhouettes.
  • Locating a Durrr Burger not counting towards the “Locating: Burger Break!” Ventures quest.

So, there you have it; all the patch notes & planned changes for Fortnite’s fourth Season 5 update. Once the official v15.40 details are released and added to the battle royale, we’ll be the first to let you know.