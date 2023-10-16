Pokemon Go players discover crocheting is the secret to hatching eggs

Players have found a creative way to hatch eggs in Pokemon Go without walking by crocheting while wearing an Apple Watch to fool the game’s step counter.

Pokemon Go players usually have to walk to hatch the eggs they find in the game, but fans have discovered an easier way to do it, with the help of a smartwatch and some serious crocheting skills, as the game cannot distinguish between different forms of movement.

In the mainline Pokemon games, you hatch eggs by walking across the overworld. This mechanic has been adapted to Pokemon Go, as you need to walk in real life to make the eggs spawn new Pokemon. For this reason, eggs are broken down into different distance categories (2km, 7km, etc), with the Pokemon hatching when the required distance has been traveled.

Understandably, the Pokemon Go egg hatching process has irked fans who want to speed up the process, especially if they have a desk job or other commitments that prevent them from walking. There are also timed egg events in Pokemon Go, which narrows the available window to hatch certain Pokemon.

Pokemon Go players can hatch eggs with the help of crocheting and an Apple Watch

It turns out that there’s an easier method of hatching eggs in Pokemon Go, one that can also provide you with sweaters and other assorted clothing. Fans on the official Pokemon Go Reddit page have discovered that you can cheat the walking mechanic with the aid of some crocheting hooks.

To do this, players have connected Pokemon Go to their Apple Watch, which tracks their step count. If you wear the Apple Watch while crocheting, the device reads the movement as walking. This means that one good bobble hat-making session can make Pokemon Eggs hatch extremely quickly, all from the comfort of a chair.

This method of hatching eggs is restricted to people with a specific hobby, but similar pedometer devices can be easy to fool, as they have trouble distinguishing between movement types. Someone with a profession that requires them to use their hands a lot could have similar results, letting them hatch eggs in Pokemon Go through an active job.

The crocheting method of egg hatching is technically gaming the system, but it’s no different than when people used to shake their Nintendo 3DS for Play Coins. Gamers don’t always have the time or the energy to engage with the exercise mechanics in certain titles, so a workaround is needed if they want to reap the benefits without the workout.