Pokemon Go players want one simple change to ‘annoying’ egg system

Trainers need incubators to hatch their eggs in a timely manner.

Pokemon Go players on Reddit have agreed that they want one simple change to the current egg system — the ability to delete eggs.

In Pokemon Go, trainers can delete just about everything they come across. Whether it includes sending Pokemon away for candy or throwing various Potions in the trash to make room for more Poke Balls.

One thing you can’t delete, however, is Eggs — meaning you have to hatch every one you come across whether you like it or not.

Pokemon Go players on Reddit have come to the agreement that they want Niantic to add the ability to delete eggs into the game.

Pokemon Go players want Niantic to add one feature

Shared on September 12, 2023, on the Pokemon Go subreddit, users shared their thoughts about the lack of ability to delete eggs from your inventory.

“I hate the egg system. I hatch a 10k, I spin a stop and it gives me another 10k. I know incubators are a major source of their income… but we should be able to delete eggs by now. This is so dumb,”

Hundreds of users took to the comments to share their thoughts, with some even revealing what Pokemon they’re tired of seeing hatch from these 10 KM Eggs.

“Yup. I’m honestly more annoyed about hatching the 30 eggs than doing the 60 raids lol,” One user replied.

Another said: “Definitely agree bro they just want u to keep spending money that’s all.”

“I walk 3-4 miles a day and hatching 10km eggs to get another stupid Rockruff is annoying,” replied a third trainer.

It’s unknown if Niantic will ever add the option to delete eggs, but since they launched the sought-after Ready button for raids, some players still have hope.