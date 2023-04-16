Pokemon Go players demand better catch rates from Remote Raids

Disgruntled Pokemon Go players are demanding Niantic raise the base catch rate for Legendary Pokemon in raids in tandem with the Remote Raid Pass price hike.

While Pokemon Go may not offer traditional boss battles like the mainline games, Niantic still developed a way for trainers to catch Legendary Pokemon. These battles are called raids and require a large group of skilled players to take on.

However, if a player manages to take down one of these behemoths, they still aren’t guaranteed a catch. Instead, players are rewarded with a limited number of Pokeballs based on how well they did in the raid alongside other factors.

Even if players use Golden Razz Berries and hit Excellent Throws, there’s still a chance the Legendary could run away. And with the recent price hike and the daily limit for Remote Raid Passes, players are demanding that Niantic raise the base catch rate of raids so they don’t feel like they’re wasting their money.

Pokemon Go Raid catch rates frustrate players

Several posts regarding Legendary catch rates have been made as of late, and this correlates with the Remote Raid Pass price increase. Players have become increasingly frustrated with having to pay more to have the same chance of walking away with nothing.

As stated in a recent Reddit post from Expensive-Patient-90, “For a game that either requires you to buy an overpriced remote raid or travel to a specific destination (which usually requires a car), the catch rate… is way too low. The catch rates on ANY legendary from a 5 star raid should be 90%”

And this sentiment was echoed throughout the comments. “I did an in-person raid after I was done with community day, and the Landorus ran away. I was hitting multiple excellent with golden raspberry,” one user stated.

User prokillah22 posted a meme calling themself a clown for spending $2 on a Raid Pass just for the Legendary to run away.

One user in the replies claimed a failed Legendary drove their friend away from the game. They wrote, “My friend instantly uninstalled the game when the Landorus he used the remote pass on ran away even after so many excellent + golden razz throws.”

Catch rates for Raids haven’t changed since Remote Raids were nerfed, but players have become more vocal about them in recent weeks. A number of players claim they don’t have any trouble catching legendaries, while others have relentlessly badgered Niantic to change them for the past couple of weeks.