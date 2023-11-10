Pokemon Go players decide most “hated” PvP picks

Eager Pokemon Go players are comparing the most frustrating picks in PvP and there are some surprising picks among the bunch.

In Pokemon Go, battling might not be the main focus, but the title still has a strong competitive scene, split into different categories including the challenging Pokemon Go Ultra League.

While the mobile game doesn’t quite have as many playable Pocket Monsters as the mainline entries, there are still hundreds to choose from, and plenty of them can cause a headache for players.

Article continues after ad

Between bulky defensive types like Steelix or Blissey, there are countless creatures that can cause a headache in battles, and Pokemon fans are taking to a Reddit thread to explain their most “hated” picks from the Pokedex.

Article continues after ad

Fans choose the most frustrating Pokemon Go PvP picks

Another user Malitzal adds their opinion saying “Swampert, had to put a Venusaur on my ultra league team just to deal with it”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Finally, another trendy pick seems to be Stunfisk, with multiple comments detailing how difficult it is to combat. Reddit user Tie-Dyed-Geese summarises the arguments well by saying “Stunfisk. I’d rather watch paint dry. It would be quicker than fighting a Stunfisk in PVP.”

Article continues after ad

There are clearly plenty of other frustrating Pokemon in the pack, but it’s interesting to see which ones stick out specifically to the community. Plus, while these Pokemon may be frustrating, some players are even more frustrated as they’re convinced Niantic might be removing Poke Stops from Pokemon Go.