Pokemon Go players debate which Pokemon are Master Ball worthy

Pokemon Go players have revealed which encounters are worth using their lucrative Master Balls for, the community fairly united in which Pokemon everyone should target.

Like most mainline Pokemon titles, Pokemon Go offers up a variety of Poke Balls to discover and earn. These items can then be used to help catch Pokemon of all strengths and types.

However, as is the case with Pokemon, some stronger encounters will require players to use special Poke Balls to even have a chance at catching them. Within Pokemon Go, players are able to find the following different types of Pokeballs.

Poke Ball

Great Ball

Ultra Ball

Master Ball

Premier Ball

Beast Ball

Within the world of Pokemon, the best and rarest ball to find and use is the Master Ball. Historically, this type of Ball is almost impossible to find, with only one or two of the Master Balls typically available throughout each playthrough of any given game.

In light of this, Pokemon Go players have taken to Reddit to debate which Pokemon are worth using this lucrative ball for. After all, using the Master Ball majorly increases one’s chances of catching the Pokemon in question. Therefore, saving it for the right encounter is vital.

The Reddit thread, which now has over 250 comments and counting, is filled with players debating which Pokemon is “worth” using the lucrative Master Ball for.

Straight off the bat, Pokemon Go players revealed that the Galarian forms of Legendary birds are often the encounters that they save and use their Master Balls for. After all, these rare types of Legendary Pokemon are extremely difficult to catch, with a base flee rate of 90% after the first ball.

One Redditor commented, “The day I resolved to use a master ball for the next Galarian bird I saw was the first day I haven’t seen a Galarian bird since.”

Another Pokemon Go player added, “I still have yet to even see a G birb so there’s a good chance when I finally do I won’t let that f**ker slip away.”

As well as the Galaran birds, many other Pokemon Go players revealed that they used a Master Ball during encounters with other rare or Shiny Pokemon.

“I keep mine for a Hundo Legendary when I’m on the last ball or maybe a shiny Galarian bird. Regular Galarian birds aren’t worth it for me but if I would ever be so lucky to encounter a shiny I would definitely use a master ball.”

For those new to Pokemon Go and wanting to know which Pokemon are worth saving their Master Balls for, the community appears to be united in that Galarian birds, Shiny or not, are worth whipping out the Master Ball for.