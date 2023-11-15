Pokemon Go player has worst luck ever catching Legendary Bird

One Pokemon Go trainer had horrific luck with the Galarian version of Articuno, as the Legendary Bird fled multiple times over a 10-minute span.

Pokemon Go players have had mixed results with Galarian Legendary Bird encounters. Many have failed, whereas others have been able to yield impressive results and more than one with the help of the Daily Incense.

One Go trainer recently had the opportunity to run into the Galarian version of Articuno three times in a very short period of time.

However, it didn’t end well for the individual.

Articuno continuously evades Pokemon Go trainer

In a Pokemon Go subreddit post, a trainer by the name of Miksuinen posted an image of their recent encounter log. Unfortunately for the trainer, luck — or the catch RNGs — did not appear to be on their side.

Per the log, the trainer encountered Galarian Articuno three times in just 10 minutes. However, the Pokemon ran away each time.

In the comments, fellow Pokemon Go trainers sent their consonances to the poster.

One individual commented, “Congratulations on being simultaneously being the luckiest and unluckiest player in the game.” Another added, ” Ayo, what?? How is that even possible?”

Others, on the other hand, commiserated over the failure to run into one of the Birds. “The joke is that someone saw more birds in 10 minutes than I have in all my life.”

For those unaware, Galarian Legendary Birds in Pokemon Go that are encountered in the wild have very low catch rates. Plus, these Birds are very difficult to find and spawns typically need to be triggered with a Daily Incense.

While this trainer might not have had luck with the Birds, other trainers have experienced the exact opposite. Recently, one Pokemon Go trainer rattled off several successful Shiny encounters in just three minutes.