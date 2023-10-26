Pokemon Go players convinced Lures are broken as they don’t attract anything

Some Pokemon Go players are convinced that themed Lures aren’t working properly, with many finding that the Lures barely spawn any of the ‘Mons they promise.

There are so many Pokemon to catch in Pokemon Go, with over 900 features to find and get hold of. Luckily, some of those can be grabbed through Research tasks, and others are achievable inside events or through Gyms. However, for the most part, you’ll need to explore and catch any that pop up in the wild.

This can be a little tricky, especially if you’re looking for a specific Pokemon or Type, which is where Lures come in. They’re an ideal resource to help summon certain Pokemon to your side, allowing you to catch something new. However, some players are reporting that these Lures are not working as they should.

Some Pokemon Go players find their themed Lures don’t work

Niantic

Sharing their discovery on Reddit, one user asked the Pokemon Go community: “Does anyone else notice that themed lures (rainy, magnetic, etc.) don’t actually spawn many of the type they claim to attract?”

They went on to explain: “For example, if I use a rainy lure to get some water types, I don’t think the seasonal ghost types should spawn off of them so frequently, I only got 5 water types off of my lure!”

Essentially, they’re finding that the themed Lures they use fail to properly attract the Pokemon they’re promised, with many finding them a little lackluster.

Interestingly, such a question divided the community, with many finding that currently, “they’re remarkably disappointing” with some reporting that “75% of the spawns aren’t related to the lure type.”

Similarly, users explained that “It took me 3 rainy lures to catch my 15 water Pokémon for the party challenge” which feels rather extensive, especially when using a specific Lure.

One fan shared how they “did notice that today with a mag lure.” They went on to explain how they “believe with the current event it’s just an overflow thing it’s competing with” rather than a long-lasting issue.

Despite many players agreeing with the poster, others took to the comments to provide a reasonable excuse as to why this could be happening.

“Special Lure Modules that attract specific types of Pokemon will attract 20 Pokemon in 30 minutes. However, only ten of those 20 will be the special spawns” commented one fan, highlighting how they’re never meant to be as powerful as many assume.

Ultimately, not all players found an issue with the Lures, but enough are finding them to be increasingly empty and unfruitful – although, as stated by one user, this could be an issue with the current event.