Pokemon Go player questions “imbalance” of earning Egg Incubators as rewards

One Pokemon Go trainer expressed frustration over the difficulty of earning Egg Incubators in the mobile game.

Egg Incubators play a central role in Pokemon Go, particularly for those who are on the hunt for Shiny Pokemon in the mobile game.

These Incubators can be obtained in events and Field Research, among other avenues.

But, some have felt that Niantic should add more options when it comes to earning them in-game.

Niantic

Pokemon Go players frustrated over ability to earn Egg Incubators

On the Silph Road subreddit, one Pokemon Go trainer stated that the rewards for being active in the mobile game are not rewarding enough and specifically highlighted the ability — or lack thereof — to earn Egg Incubators.

“If I walk over 50 km in a week, I would much rather receive an [Egg Incubator] as a reward rather than eggs. We get eggs from friends gifts, spinning poke stops, walking over 25km or 50km a week, and beating rocket leaders. But we only get Egg Incubators for free from field research tasks usually for an event.”

The trainer, who goes by the name of ‘Ok-Commerical5596’ on Reddit, added, “I want to be able to hatch more eggs, but it is so hard to obtain an Egg Incubator for free. It is such an unavailable item in the game that I feel like no one talks about [it].”

Several added in the thread that this has been a common complaint among Go players, but that there’s a likely reason for this.

“Players have been asking for more Incubators as premium drops since 2016. Unfortunately, shiny hunters will spend lots of real world money on incubators to play the egg slot machine, and Niantic isn’t going to do anything that puts a dent in that cash cow.”

Other players also stated that Incubators aren’t the only problem with Eggs in Pokemon Go. One player wrote, “I don’t need Incubators if the chances of anything useful hatching are so miniscule. Eggs are virtually an incidental part of the game at the moment.”

Egg Incubators are not the only source of confusion among Pokemon Go players. Recently, several expressed frustration towards Niantic and fellow trainers over Gym coin rewards.