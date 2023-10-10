Pokemon Go players slam fans for kicking Pokemon out of gyms early

Pokemon Go players are calling out fans for kicking their Pokemon out of gyms before they’re eligible for the 50 coin reward.

Pokemon Go’s gyms have been a hotly contested feature for years. Many argue there aren’t enough in rural areas, or that they can’t put legendaries in, while others question whether the current 50-coin limit could be improved by allowing players to take coins out when they please or increasing that limit.

However, the fault isn’t always with Niantic, as some players have voiced. In fact, Pokemon Go players are now slamming other fans for kicking their Pokemon out of gyms early, negating the 50-coin limit many choose to follow.

Pokemon Go players beg fans to remember 50 coin gym limit

Posting their frustrations onto Reddit, one user shared their reward of ten coins, adding how they “really wish letting people earn their 50 was a more known thing among the community.” They went on to explain how to ensure other players get the max coins, they “personally always wait until it’s past 8 hrs and 20 min, but some people always kick me out immediately, I’m starting to think why even bother”

Explaining their situation, the player shared how “it’s not like my campus is lacking in gyms either, we have a ton considering my campus population & size. I also noticed that it’s mostly ppl who are lower levels who kick out quickly. and I know someone’s gonna say “They’re just playing the game”, which I understand, but it’s just frustrating considering pogo’s BS 50/day limit.”

Many other players took to the comments to agree with the poster, stating how they also find it incredibly frustrating when their Pokemon get kicked out before gaining the 50 coins: “I live next to two gyms, in between an elementary school and a middle school. & every day without fail these kids kick me during their lunch or after school. I only am able to get my 8 hours during the weekend when they’re not in school. It’s kind of funny sometimes, kind of annoying other times.”

Others turned to blame Niantic for the mechanic, rather than coming for any other players. They highlighted how “Niantic is foul for the 8 hours for 50 coins” and that they place the blame on “Pokémon Go for being asshats for the 50 coins daily limit.”

On top of this, one user shared an easy fix for the frustrations, explaining how “Niantic decided it was a better idea to force trainers to wait for their Pokemon to return before being awarded coins! Shoot, allowing us to collect our coins through our menu again would solve lots of issues!”

Despite the frustrations, plenty of players disagreed with the poster, stating that “this is an entitled view. What if the person who beat you only had this chance to get into a gym? The whole idea is to battle gyms. Just dump a load in gyms to last a few days, don’t rely on just one.”

It seems that players are getting pretty frustrated when trying to get the most out of other gyms. Whether that’s the aim of the game is up to the preferences of the player.