Pokemon Go player mourns failed Legendary and empty wallet after Remote Raid

Pokemon Go players are starting to feel the effects of the recent Remote Raid nerfs, with one player mourning a failed Legendary encounter and the shrinking contents of their wallet.

On April 6, Niantic moved forward with its decision to nerf Remote Raids in two ways. The first was a near 100% markup, changing the price from 100 Pokecoins to 195. The second was a daily limit on the number of Remote Raids a player could participate in daily.

These decisions were incredibly unpopular among players, and in the week leading up to the change, trainers gave their best effort to dissuade Niantic from enacting the Pokemon Go nerfs.

A few days later, players have started to feel the effects of the changes. Outside of frustrating limits making it impossible to retry failed raids, one player laments spending money only to be rewarded with a devastating failure.

Pokemon Go players lose even more money on Remote Raids

A tragic post on Reddit from RazSupreme detailed their experience when encountering a Lugia in a Remote Raid. Despite paying the now $2 entry fee and taking down the Legendary boss, OP walked away nearly empty-handed.

“Spent $2 on a raid pass today wanting to do a Lugia raid, got 12 Pokeballs and golden razzed, great throws or better, never missed a throw,” OP writes. “It still ran.”

Accompanying the post was a screenshot showing that the Lugia did, in-fact, run from the trainer. However, they didn’t walk away without the consolation prize of a few Golden berries, some Rare Candy, and a vial of Stardust.

While a large portion of the replies to the post consoled OP, others pointed out where they went wrong. “First mistake was spending 2 dollars on a pass,” one user commented. Another quoted Niantic, stating, “This is to protect the longevity of the game! You’re actually having fun doing this.”

OP clarified that they participated in the raid in hopes of getting Lugia’s Dex entry. But one snarky commenter replied, “Oh, did you get Lugia in your dex for those $2? Because it sounds as if the company upped the price on the pass you need, took your money, the same company’s algorithm decided that the Pokémon was not caught, and you are out $2 but gained nothing.”

RazrSupreme later echoed the opinion of many players, stating that the odds of catching a Legendary from raids should have increased along with the Remote Raid Pass price. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, meaning players are now spending more money than before to fail Legendary encounters.