Pokemon Go Remote Raid limit prevents players from retrying failed raids

Pokemon Go players expressed frustration over Niantic’s daily Remote Raid limit even if trainers failed the selected event.

Recently, Niantic has landed itself in hot water over increasing the price of Remote Raids from 100 Pokecoins to 195. In response, trainers have begun striking against the Pokemon Go company by deleting the mobile game. Others have refused to buy anything from the in-game shop or participate in any raid.

In addition to striking, players launched a Change.org petition with over 90k signatures. Also, #HearUsNiantic became trending on social media. Alongside the disappointment over the cost of Remote Raids, users have criticized Niantic for its restriction on the number of Remote Raids per day.

Niantic Remote Raid policy counts failed raids towards daily limit

Niantic

Reddit user MygodStudio discussed their annoying Remote Raid limit experience on TheSilphRoad subreddit. MygodStudio claimed their friend couldn’t join remotely for a second attempt at a Lugia raid. After hitting the maximum number of daily Remote Raids, the user’s friend couldn’t see the invite.

“Daily limit (if there has to be one) should be five completed raids in a day,” WestLA-native wrote. “Not participating in five raids, max.”

“This, to me, is unacceptable and needs to be changed in their code,” Matty8520 remarked. “We should be allowed to try until the raid timer ends. No matter how many attempts that is.”

MOBYWV wondered why the Pokemon Go player was still taking part in Remote Raids following the controversy. “Why are people still doing remote raids?” the Reddit user asked. “You are the reason things will never change. Trust me, Lugia has been around 100 times and will be around 100 more. ”

Additionally, several trainers have complained about how the Remote Raid issue affected in-person raiding. Without remote players, raids would become more challenging to complete. This is especially the case with rural communities.

“Hosted the raid on PokeGenie at 43 minutes left in the raid,” Reddit user Caldwell-luc wrote. “At 3 minutes left, closed the lobby as there were still 66 open lobbies in front of us.”

While Pokemon Go players still report issues with the Remote Raid policy, it’s unclear if Niantic will ever propose a solution.