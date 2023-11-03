Pokemon Go player finally nabs rare ‘hundo’ after 118 attempts

A Pokemon Go player stunned the community after showing off a rare ‘hundo’ they scored during a remote raid after 118 attempts.

For many Pokemon Go fans, catching the strongest Pokemon is the aim of the game. Thanks to difficult content like Shadow and Elite Raids, having strong Pokemon on deck is a must.

That’s why many members of the community are overjoyed when they stumble upon ‘Hundos’—or Pokemon that are awarded with 4 stars when evaluated.

This was the case when one dedicated trainer spent 118 attempts to get a Legendary hundo over four years.

Pokemon Go players catches powerful Darkrai after 118 attempts

A Reddit user named PrestyRS showed off their newly acquired hundo Darkrai in a post on the Pokemon Go subreddit titled, “Did a remote raid at 2 am and finally got the hundo Darkrai after 118 attempts!”

The OP included screenshots of their hauls, which included a handful of Shiny Darkrai as well. The hundo in question featured a CP of 2136.

Many fans took the time to congratulate the player on their dedication to the chase. “Time to celebrate! Congratulations, must have been a mad effort,” said one fan.

Another fan explained that thanks to the rarity of hundos, this player actually got somewhat “lucky” by finding the Darkrai in 118 attempts.

On the other hand, many questioned how it was even feasible to raid that many times to find the Darkrai.

According to the trainer, “Darkrai has been in raids for over 4 years now, and every Wednesday my community does a raid walk where we do 10-20 raids, and I typically do 5 remote raids a day on top of a few regular raids per day.”

Along with buying Raid Passes “when there’s a good bundle,” they also sometimes get free passes from community ambassadors.

While this way of playing may not be for every Pokemon Go fan, it’s clear this trainer’s hard work finally paid off.