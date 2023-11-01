Pokemon Go fan catches “god” shundo for first time since 2016

One lucky Pokemon Go player has managed to bag themselves one of the rarest Pokemon in the game, a legendary shundo with an extra rare twist.

Pokemon Go features plenty of rare Pokemon, but even seasoned players may struggle to come across the mythical ‘shundo’ variant of these creatures. Like most Pokemon games, in Go your ‘Mons have IVs or stats, and there’s a very slim chance you can catch a creature with 100/100 of these stats naturally, known as perfect IVs or a ‘hundo’ to fans.

Even better, shiny Pokemon are rare in their own way, so can you imagine the odds of finding a shiny Pokemon with perfect ‘hundo’ stats? The chances are pretty slim, and some longtime players are still waiting on even one single shiny hundo Pokemon, otherwise known as a ‘shundo’ in the community.

But wait, there’s more. In case you didn’t know, you can also take part in difficult shadow raids and battles, which when completed, reward you with the chance to catch a rare shadow Pokemon. With boosted stats, a cloud of purple smoke, and cool red eyes, shadow Pokemon are a huge draw to players around the world. Can you see where we’re going with this?

Pokemon Go player catches their very first shundo since 2016, and this “god” catch is one of the most impressive in the game

Pokemon Go player ItzOkii recently took to Reddit to share a thread on one particularly lucky catch, and it’s a doozy. Not just a shiny, just a hundo, this Pokemon is one of the rarest possible combinations in the game, and it also happens to be legendary.

While player ItzOkii reveals this is their very first shundo despite playing since 2016, it’s been worth the wait, as they took part in the current Team Rocket shadow Lugia raids, and managed to bag themselves a shiny, shadow, 100% stats Lugia. Honestly, it’s beautiful.

This catch is so rare, that the community doesn’t even have a name for it, with Reddit user Status-Major1103 commenting “Shadshundo? Maybe God?” before user FunPunCake adds “It’s called a Shundow. Ultra Rare find. Right behind a Nundow.”

While we can’t promise you’ll bag something as rare as this “god” legendary, if you’re after some rare Pokemon then make sure to check out our guides to Pokemon Go Raid bosses and Pokemon Go Community Day next.

