Pokemon Go player’s first trip to church in 6 years lands them Legendary Shundo

A Pokemon Go player has experienced an act of providence, their return to church after a long hiatus netted them a Shiny Darkrai with perfect IVs.

Catching a Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go can take tremendous effort. Just how much is actually unknown because Niantic keeps their non-Community Day odds of appearing on lock. However, that could change soon thanks to new loot-box laws.

Legendary Pokemon also require a bit of effort on the part of Pokemon Go players thanks to their being tied to raids. Finding either of these with perfect stats adds a whole new layer of scarcity but one player has completed the trifecta.

Reddit user u/FeelingSector6756 regaled players with their massive come-up after visiting church for the first time in 6 years. The Darkrai they received for their efforts has been called “a gift from god” by Pokemon Go fans.

In Pokemon Go, a Pokemon with perfect base stats is called a Hundo by players. Conversely, a Shundo is a portmanteau of Shiny Hundo. This was the designation for u/FeelingSector6756’s Darkrai.

Pokemon Go has an in-built mechanic that causes Shiny Legendary Pokemon in raids to have a 100% catch rate failing an unlucky glitch. It’s not the actual catching of this particular Darkrai that has players fascinated, but more the unlikelihood of its other aspects and the location in which it was found.

Players in the comments of u/FeelingSector6756’s post have called this particular event “an act of god”, and even “a modern-day miracle”. We think an act of Arceus is more appropriate but that’s just because we’re nerds.

Pokemon Go fans have begged u/FeelingSector6756 to commemorate this Pokemon’s religious significance with a special nickname. They can’t seem to decide however with Archangel and the vastly superior RNGesus in a dead heat.

The Pokemon Company Darkrai seems far too sinister to be hanging around a place of worship.

More than a few trainers who’ve seen u/FeelingSector6756’s fortune have committed themselves to checking out their local church. Their hope is that whatever force governs the universe will bless them with similar fortune.

We can’t promise any sort of divine intervention but if you want to take your Pokemon Go success into your own hands, we have some guides that might help with that.

